Musk responded with a "heart" to Fedorov's words about his assistance to Ukraine

American entrepreneur Elon Musk reacted with a heart emoji to the words of former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who called the founder of SpaceX the world’s most important technologist and entrepreneur for Ukraine. This is stated in a CBS News article commented on by Musk, UNN writes.

Details

In the interview, Fedorov said that Musk and SpaceX played an important role in supporting Ukraine during the war. According to him, the Starlink satellite system helped the Ukrainian military maintain communications.

Elon Musk and SpaceX protected Ukraine’s air defense, saved Ukrainian aviation, and preserved the lives of thousands of civilians – Fedorov said.

Musk reacted to a fragment of the interview published on social media by posting a heart emoji.

Fedorov also previously reported that he remains in contact with Musk and is negotiating the further use of Starlink to counter Russian military targets.

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