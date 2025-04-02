Musk defends X users' personal data in the US Supreme Court

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10958 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98719 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162865 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102937 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339267 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171935 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143840 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195836 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124359 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108075 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133743 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43738 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155027 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34203 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 80141 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19261 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21125 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34370 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43902 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133900 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

Musk defends X users' personal data in the US Supreme Court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8611 views

Company X has appealed to the court to protect users from law enforcement requests for personal data. Musk emphasized that platforms should not help governments.

Musk defends X users' personal data in the US Supreme Court

A new statement by Company X to the U.S. Supreme Court is part of a long-running case involving a Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange client whose data was turned over to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as part of a crackdown on tax fraud.

UNN reports with reference to Financial Times.

Details

Elon Musk's X asks the Supreme Court to protect users from U.S. law enforcement.

Elon Musk's social media company X has asked the Supreme Court to protect its users by intervening in a case involving the issue of a warrant to access personal data.

Company X filed a statement expressing concern about "broad, indiscriminate" requests. It emphasizes that platforms "should not be forced to help governments undermine the privacy of their users."

Context

The amicus brief, filed on Friday, is part of a long-running case brought by James Harper, a user of the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange. He claims to be one of thousands of Coinbase customers whose trading data was turned over to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as part of the agency's "fishing expedition" into potential tax fraud, in violation of the site's privacy policy.

Elon Musk sold the social network X to his company xAI for $33 billion29.03.25, 02:07 • 32310 views

A victory for the plaintiff in the case, which the Supreme Court has not yet agreed to hear, would limit the U.S. government, of which Elon Musk is a part, in its right to demand that X hand over data without "sufficient grounds and specific suspicions."

Access to data as a component of new controls for migrants

A person close to X said that Harper's case "raises concerns that the language of [X] users may be restricted if the government is allowed to access user data without a court-approved search warrant."

This issue does not concern X. This means that the constitution does not prohibit the government from reviewing the accounts of any user on any social media platform or financial platform

The timing of X's intervention - the only private corporation to have filed a statement to date in the case - is attracting attention given the Trump administration's use of public social media materials to vet migrants.

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security proposed expanding the collection of data on social media accounts of visa applicants and those seeking to apply for residency in the United States.

Let us remind you

Elon Musk, curator of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, visited CIA headquarters for talks

Donald Trump announced the termination of the Ministry of Government Efficiency due to the end of cooperation with Elon Musk, who was involved for 130 days.

Forbes announced the ranking of the richest people in the world in 2025: Elon Musk topped the list, surpassing Mark Zuckerberg01.04.25, 19:16 • 32303 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
Financial Times
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
Bitcoin
