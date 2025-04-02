Musk defends X users' personal data in the US Supreme Court
Kyiv • UNN
Company X has appealed to the court to protect users from law enforcement requests for personal data. Musk emphasized that platforms should not help governments.
A new statement by Company X to the U.S. Supreme Court is part of a long-running case involving a Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange client whose data was turned over to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as part of a crackdown on tax fraud.
UNN reports with reference to Financial Times.
Details
Elon Musk's X asks the Supreme Court to protect users from U.S. law enforcement.
Elon Musk's social media company X has asked the Supreme Court to protect its users by intervening in a case involving the issue of a warrant to access personal data.
Company X filed a statement expressing concern about "broad, indiscriminate" requests. It emphasizes that platforms "should not be forced to help governments undermine the privacy of their users."
Context
The amicus brief, filed on Friday, is part of a long-running case brought by James Harper, a user of the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange. He claims to be one of thousands of Coinbase customers whose trading data was turned over to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as part of the agency's "fishing expedition" into potential tax fraud, in violation of the site's privacy policy.
Elon Musk sold the social network X to his company xAI for $33 billion29.03.25, 02:07 • 32310 views
A victory for the plaintiff in the case, which the Supreme Court has not yet agreed to hear, would limit the U.S. government, of which Elon Musk is a part, in its right to demand that X hand over data without "sufficient grounds and specific suspicions."
Access to data as a component of new controls for migrants
A person close to X said that Harper's case "raises concerns that the language of [X] users may be restricted if the government is allowed to access user data without a court-approved search warrant."
This issue does not concern X. This means that the constitution does not prohibit the government from reviewing the accounts of any user on any social media platform or financial platform
The timing of X's intervention - the only private corporation to have filed a statement to date in the case - is attracting attention given the Trump administration's use of public social media materials to vet migrants.
Last month, the Department of Homeland Security proposed expanding the collection of data on social media accounts of visa applicants and those seeking to apply for residency in the United States.
Let us remind you
Elon Musk, curator of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, visited CIA headquarters for talks.
Donald Trump announced the termination of the Ministry of Government Efficiency due to the end of cooperation with Elon Musk, who was involved for 130 days.
Forbes announced the ranking of the richest people in the world in 2025: Elon Musk topped the list, surpassing Mark Zuckerberg01.04.25, 19:16 • 32303 views