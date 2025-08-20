Multi-million scheme with Russian drugs uncovered in Ukraine: among the defendants are the owner of a Russian pharma holding and the director of a subsidiary

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10386 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 11918 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 22726 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
08:14 AM • 92413 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 37630 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 38189 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 37779 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 161232 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 138667 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 122151 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
41%
745mm
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit07:31 AM • 5778 views
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - Politico07:40 AM • 7900 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25636 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 18603 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15603 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 3436 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10392 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 22733 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto08:14 AM • 92443 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 161243 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Emmanuel Macron
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 170 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 392 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 2972 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15668 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25720 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
United States dollar
Medicinal products
Hryvnia

Multi-million scheme with Russian drugs uncovered in Ukraine: among the defendants are the owner of a Russian pharma holding and the director of a subsidiary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 914 views

A scheme of shadow supplies of Russian drugs worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias has been exposed in Ukraine. The organizers were the owner of a Russian pharma holding and the director of a subsidiary company from Ukraine.

Multi-million scheme with Russian drugs uncovered in Ukraine: among the defendants are the owner of a Russian pharma holding and the director of a subsidiary

In Ukraine, a scheme of "shadow" supplies of Russian drugs worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias was exposed during the full-scale invasion, among the organizers are the owner of a Russian pharmaceutical holding and the director of a subsidiary company from Ukraine, reported the Prosecutor General's Office on Wednesday, writes UNN.

According to UNN, it is about the founder of LLC "NVF "Materia Medica Holding", a citizen of the Russian Federation Oleg Epshtein, and four officials of LLC "Materia Medica-Ukraine".

An organized group led by a citizen of the Russian Federation has been exposed. The Prosecutor General's Office and the National Police of Ukraine stopped the activities of a well-established scheme for supplying Russian homeopathic drugs to the territory of Ukraine for sale and profit, which were subsequently transferred to representatives of the aggressor state

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the prosecutor's office, "it was found that it was organized by a member of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences and the owner of a large pharmaceutical holding in the Russian Federation." Through controlled persons, in the early 2000s, he reportedly created a subsidiary in Ukraine with an almost identical name.

"After 2014, the holding opened production on the territory of a European state bordering Russia to circumvent sanctions and cover supplies. In fact, only the packaging of Russian medicines was changed there - they were disguised as products of European origin. Subsequently, the import of goods was put "on stream"", - the prosecutor's office said.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the owner of the Russian holding involved the founder and director of the Ukrainian enterprise, a responsible person for quality control, a manager for drug registration and pharmacovigilance, as well as the chief accountant of this enterprise in this scheme.

According to the investigation, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the pharmaceutical company - the official representative of the Russian holding in Ukraine "did not stop its work, but instead intensified measures to disguise its activities and continued to support the economy of the aggressor state."

Since then, according to the prosecutor's office, medical preparations of Russian origin worth over UAH 270 million have been sold. "Part of the funds was withdrawn to the accounts of the enterprises of the ultimate beneficiary - a citizen of the Russian Federation," the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

A number of drugs, as indicated, were made from rabbit droppings, snake venom, and crushed bodies of honey bees. Their medicinal properties have not been confirmed by any international studies, and their use could pose a threat to health.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, based on the collected evidence, the organizer and all participants of the scheme were notified of suspicion of conducting economic activity in cooperation with the aggressor state, committed as part of an organized group (Part 3 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the prosecutor's office indicated.

During searches in offices, vehicles, and at their places of residence, it is reported that more than 40 boxes of documentation for drugs, computer equipment, and mobile phones "with correspondence between the management of the Ukrainian company and the Russian holding, where profit distribution, withdrawal of funds, price coordination, advertising, avoidance of sanctions, and concealment of the country of origin of products were discussed" were seized.

"As part of the investigation, a house with an area of over 700 sq. m. in the center of Kyiv, which belongs to the owner of the Russian holding and was used as an office and a homeopathy warehouse, was seized. Also, the issue of canceling registration certificates and state registration for 11 medicinal products owned by the Ukrainian enterprise was initiated before the Ministry of Health of Ukraine," the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Addition

In July, law enforcement officers exposed a Ukrainian oligarch who, despite sanctions, continued to produce and sell medicines in the Russian Federation, financing its budget. His company earned over UAH 420 million by selling medicines, including to Russian military hospitals. According to UNN, it was about the Arterium corporation, whose beneficiary is Kostiantyn Zhevago. Enterprises that are part of the corporation were probably involved in the criminal scheme.

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
Medicinal products
National Police of Ukraine
Kostyantyn Zhevago
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv