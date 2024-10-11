MSEC Reform: the Ministry of Health with the participation of law enforcement officers held a meeting with the heads of medical and social expert commissions
The Ministry of Health held a meeting on reforming medical and social expert commissions with the participation of the SBU. A draft law on systemic changes in the examination and measures to combat corruption in the MSEC was discussed.
A meeting was held at the Ministry of Health with the participation of Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and heads of MSECs. The main topic of the meeting was the reform of medical and social expert commissions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.
During the meeting, law enforcement officers emphasized that since the beginning of the year alone, 77 people involved in corruption crimes in the field of MSEC activities have been exposed. In addition, 7 criminal groups were identified among the representatives of the commissions.
In its turn, the Ministry of Health emphasized that all those who help evaders illegally obtain certificates must be held accountable.
Together with law enforcement agencies, we have already processed almost 19 thousand medical expert cases. We have all seen the results of this cooperation recently in the media in the form of reports of detentions and serving of suspicions
The agency noted that this meeting was a continuation of the discussion on reforming the MSEC that began on October 10 with representatives of the public environment, where a draft law was presented that provides for systemic changes in the medical part of the examination.
The draft law amends 27 laws and codes of Ukraine. In particular, the document refers to the reform of expertise. This is one of the key stages of change, and the criteria for referral to an expert evaluation should be clear and transparent.
The Ministry of Health emphasized that special attention is paid to the digitalization of the MSEC during the examination. The mandatory use of the EHR for decision-making is one of the anti-corruption safeguards. The EHR will allow tracking the stages of decision-making and preventing the possibility of abuse.
The Ministry also named the basis for the proposed changes:
- conduct examinations in cluster and supercluster hospitals, where all the necessary specialists are available and additional examinations can be performed;
- referral for examination will be based on clear criteria, with their confirmation through the electronic healthcare system (EHS);
- introduction of an electronic referral for expert evaluation;
- a family doctor or attending physician will be able to refer for examination independently, without the involvement of a medical advisory commission;
- when making a decision, the commission will take into account the data entered during rehabilitation, and the commission itself may refer for additional examination;
- a separate toolkit for assessing human needs will be created, which will be used in other areas;
- it is proposed to change the procedure for financing the updated expertise - funds from a separate budget program will be paid to the NHSU for each assessment.
Health Minister Viktor Lyashko reported that he had received about 3,000 complaints about the work of medical and social expert commissions. Based on the results of the complaints, inspections are being conducted, including a corruption scheme in Khmelnytsky region.