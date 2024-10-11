MSEC Reform: the Ministry of Health with the participation of law enforcement officers held a meeting with the heads of medical and social expert commissions

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 10329 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 14813 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 43816 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 144919 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 193371 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120464 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 354017 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178183 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147765 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196975 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
52%
Popular news

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 14951 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 9942 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 21115 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 28015 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 24221 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 10330 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 6652 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 14815 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 24506 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 43818 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 706 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27473 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29756 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43226 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51376 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

MSEC Reform: the Ministry of Health with the participation of law enforcement officers held a meeting with the heads of medical and social expert commissions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19033 views

The Ministry of Health held a meeting on reforming medical and social expert commissions with the participation of the SBU. A draft law on systemic changes in the examination and measures to combat corruption in the MSEC was discussed.

MSEC Reform: the Ministry of Health with the participation of law enforcement officers held a meeting with the heads of medical and social expert commissions

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Health with the participation of Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and heads of MSECs. The main topic of the meeting was the reform of medical and social expert commissions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health. 

Details

During the meeting, law enforcement officers emphasized that since the beginning of the year alone, 77 people  involved in corruption crimes in the field of MSEC activities have been exposed. In addition, 7 criminal groups were identified among the representatives of the commissions.

In its turn, the Ministry of Health emphasized that  all those who help evaders illegally obtain certificates must be held accountable.

Together with law enforcement agencies, we have already processed almost 19 thousand medical expert cases. We have all seen the results of this cooperation recently in the media in the form of reports of detentions and serving of suspicions 

- the Ministry of Health said. 

The agency noted that this meeting was a continuation of the discussion on reforming the MSEC that began on October 10 with representatives of the public environment, where a draft law was presented that provides for systemic changes in the medical part of the examination.

The draft law amends 27 laws and codes of Ukraine. In particular, the document refers to the reform of expertise. This is one of the key stages of change, and the criteria for referral to an expert evaluation should be clear and transparent.

Ukraine is working on the reform of the MSEC: Lyashko told what will change10.10.24, 20:39 • 15398 views

AddendumAddendum

The Ministry of Health emphasized that special attention is paid to the digitalization of the MSEC during the examination. The mandatory use of the EHR for decision-making is one of the anti-corruption safeguards.  The EHR will allow tracking the stages of decision-making and preventing the possibility of abuse.

The Ministry also named the basis for the proposed changes: 

  • conduct examinations in cluster and supercluster hospitals, where all the necessary specialists are available and additional examinations can be performed;
  • referral for examination will be based on clear criteria, with their confirmation through the electronic healthcare system (EHS);
  • introduction of an electronic referral for expert evaluation;
  • a family doctor or attending physician will be able to refer for examination independently, without the involvement of a medical advisory commission;
  • when making a decision, the commission will take into account the data entered during rehabilitation, and the commission itself may refer for additional examination;
  • a separate toolkit for assessing human needs will be created, which will be used in other areas;
  • it is proposed to change the procedure for financing the updated expertise - funds from a separate budget program will be paid to the NHSU for each assessment.

Recall

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko reported that he had received about 3,000 complaints about the work of medical and social expert commissions. Based on the results of the complaints, inspections are being conducted, including a corruption scheme in Khmelnytsky region.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Brent
$69.09
Bitcoin
$83,053.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.05
Золото
$3,121.50
Ethereum
$1,800.71