MrBeast's Beast Industries acquires fintech startup Step

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
10:01 PM • 3434 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
08:00 PM • 8804 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
07:32 PM • 10530 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 10987 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 11830 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 13875 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 15934 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 27097 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 43678 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 42664 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−14°
0m/s
88%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 10514 views
"She was considered noisy, so she got it good": new testimonies about the abuse of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna in a Russian pre-trial detention centerFebruary 9, 04:35 PM • 3794 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 7052 views
The crew of a Ukrainian Mi-24 died during a combat missionFebruary 9, 06:35 PM • 3712 views
Occupiers urgently supply satellite Internet to the front to replace Starlink - "Flash"February 9, 06:39 PM • 5982 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 17892 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 26085 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 64832 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 86341 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 102408 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Xi Jinping
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Greenland
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 7074 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 10524 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 11249 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 37568 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 40466 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Starlink

MrBeast's Beast Industries acquires fintech startup Step

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

MrBeast's Beast Industries has acquired fintech startup Step, which provides banking services to teenagers. This will allow the integration of financial tools into the media empire to educate young people.

MrBeast's Beast Industries acquires fintech startup Step

The world's most popular video blogger, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, has announced the acquisition of the financial platform Step, which specializes in banking services for teenagers. Through his conglomerate Beast Industries, the YouTuber plans to integrate financial tools into his media empire to teach young audiences financial literacy and capital management. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The acquisition of Step is part of Beast Industries' large-scale diversification strategy, which is valued at $5.2 billion as of early 2026. The Step platform already has over 7 million users and allows individuals under 18 to open savings accounts, invest, and build a credit history.

TikTok settles AI addiction lawsuit ahead of landmark California trial28.01.26, 03:30 • 5330 views

Jimmy Donaldson, commenting on the deal, said: "No one taught me how to invest, build credit, or manage money when I was growing up. That's why we're joining forces with Step. I want to give millions of young people the financial foundation I never had."

Beast Industries CEO Jeff Housenbold emphasized that this acquisition will allow the company to offer practical technological solutions where their multi-million audience already resides.

TikTok remains in the US: 200 million users under investor control after deal completion23.01.26, 07:13 • 4901 view

The involvement of Step's experienced development team will accelerate the development of new products aimed at the financial well-being of MrBeast's fans, whose total number on the main channel exceeds 460 million.

Although the terms of Step's acquisition are not disclosed, it is known that the startup previously raised over $500 million in investments from stars such as Justin Timberlake and Stephen Curry. Now these capabilities will work to create an ecosystem where entertainment content is directly combined with banking and social services for Generation Z. 

France's ban on social media for teenagers under 15 supported by lawmakers: what's next27.01.26, 16:49 • 3534 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologiesFinance
Technology
Bank card
Social network
Bloggers
Bloomberg L.P.