MrBeast's Beast Industries acquires fintech startup Step

The world's most popular video blogger, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, has announced the acquisition of the financial platform Step, which specializes in banking services for teenagers. Through his conglomerate Beast Industries, the YouTuber plans to integrate financial tools into his media empire to teach young audiences financial literacy and capital management. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The acquisition of Step is part of Beast Industries' large-scale diversification strategy, which is valued at $5.2 billion as of early 2026. The Step platform already has over 7 million users and allows individuals under 18 to open savings accounts, invest, and build a credit history.

Jimmy Donaldson, commenting on the deal, said: "No one taught me how to invest, build credit, or manage money when I was growing up. That's why we're joining forces with Step. I want to give millions of young people the financial foundation I never had."

Beast Industries CEO Jeff Housenbold emphasized that this acquisition will allow the company to offer practical technological solutions where their multi-million audience already resides.

The involvement of Step's experienced development team will accelerate the development of new products aimed at the financial well-being of MrBeast's fans, whose total number on the main channel exceeds 460 million.

Although the terms of Step's acquisition are not disclosed, it is known that the startup previously raised over $500 million in investments from stars such as Justin Timberlake and Stephen Curry. Now these capabilities will work to create an ecosystem where entertainment content is directly combined with banking and social services for Generation Z.

