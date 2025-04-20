Mostly without precipitation: in which regions the weather will be pleasant today

$41.380.00
Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war
03:00 AM • 7046 views

April 19, 06:41 PM • 15279 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 26018 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 30963 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 22327 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 20836 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 18137 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 77365 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85698 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 85102 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

Tags
Authors
Погода
+12°
1.1m/s
48%
748 mm
"Not for 30 hours, for 30 days": Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responded to Putin's statement about the "Easter truce"

April 19, 07:05 PM • 3868 views

Protests are held in the US over Trump's policy: details

April 19, 08:26 PM • 7876 views

"Married" for UAH 50,000: Another sham marriage exposed at the border

April 19, 10:18 PM • 4154 views

Laminated marriage and birth certificates are valid - Ministry of Justice

10:55 PM • 3508 views

Ukraine is rapidly ramping up production of key weapons in the war with Russia - WP

11:39 PM • 10875 views
Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 29862 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 31030 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 108637 views
Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 30963 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 27365 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 29486 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 30754 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 64585 views
Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

Mostly without precipitation: in which regions the weather will be pleasant today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

On Sunday, April 20, variable cloudiness and high air temperature up to +14°C are forecast in Ukraine. Light rains and thunderstorms are possible only in the western regions, mainly in the Carpathian areas.

Mostly without precipitation: in which regions the weather will be pleasant today

The weather on Sunday, April 20, is expected to be partly cloudy. Some regions will experience precipitation in the form of rain and thunderstorms. However, the air temperature is forecast to be high. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

On Easter, April 20, Ukrainians will be pleased with true spring weather.

According to weather forecasts, dry, sunny, and comfortable atmosphere will prevail almost throughout the country. Small short-term rains with thunderstorms are possible only in the western regions, mainly in the Carpathian areas.

The wind will be from the southeast direction, and in the west - from the southwest, 5-10 meters per second.

The air temperature during the day will be +19...+14 °C. In the Carpathians and on the sea coasts, it will be +13...+18 °C.

A week of activity and new opportunities: horoscope for all zodiac signs for the period from April 14 to April 21

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukraine
