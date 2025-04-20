Mostly without precipitation: in which regions the weather will be pleasant today

The weather on Sunday, April 20, is expected to be partly cloudy. Some regions will experience precipitation in the form of rain and thunderstorms. However, the air temperature is forecast to be high. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

On Easter, April 20, Ukrainians will be pleased with true spring weather.

According to weather forecasts, dry, sunny, and comfortable atmosphere will prevail almost throughout the country. Small short-term rains with thunderstorms are possible only in the western regions, mainly in the Carpathian areas.

The wind will be from the southeast direction, and in the west - from the southwest, 5-10 meters per second.

The air temperature during the day will be +19...+14 °C. In the Carpathians and on the sea coasts, it will be +13...+18 °C.

