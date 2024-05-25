Mostly dry weather, with thunderstorms in the west: today's forecast
Kyiv • UNN
On May 25 in Ukraine, partly cloudy weather, no precipitation, only in the afternoon in the western regions there will be short-term rains, thunderstorms, temperature at night from 8-16° C to 22-27° C during the day, east, southeast wind, 5-10 m/s, in Crimea and Azov gusts of 15-20 m/s.
Dry weather will prevail in Ukraine today, with short-term rains and thunderstorms in the western regions only in the afternoon, with temperatures ranging from 8° C to 27° C, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.
Details
According to weather forecasters, May 25 will be without precipitation, with short-term rains and thunderstorms in the western regions only in the afternoon.
East and southeast winds, 5-10 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s in Crimea and Azov Sea during the day.
Temperatures are 11-16° at night, 8-13° in the east, northeast and Carpathians; 22-27° during the day.
Weather in the capital region
Partly cloudy weather in the Kyiv region . No precipitation. Southeast wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night will be 11-16°, during the day 22-27°.
Meteorological summer came to Kyiv a week later than usual20.05.24, 14:00 • 23060 views