Mostly dry and up to 19°C - today's weather forecast

Warm and mostly dry weather is expected today in Ukraine, with temperatures rising to +19 degrees in some places during the day, reported the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, on March 24, Ukraine will experience variable cloudiness. No precipitation, only light rain in some places in the southeast of the country.

Wind is northeast, in western regions northwest, 5-10 m/s.

Temperature at night from 3° warmth to 2° frost, in the south of the country 1-6° warmth; during the day 11-16° warmth, in Zakarpattia and Odesa regions up to 19°; in the Carpathians at night 0-5° frost, during the day 4-9° warmth.

Weather in the capital region

In Kyiv region and Kyiv, variable cloudiness. No precipitation. Wind is northeast, 5-10 m/s.

Temperature in the region at night from 3° warmth to 2° frost, during the day 11-16° warmth; in Kyiv at night 0-2° warmth, during the day 12-14° warmth.

Addition

In general, on March 24-27, pressure in Ukraine will gradually decrease, but the weather in most regions will still be formed by a high-pressure field, so no precipitation is expected, only in the southeast of the country will the influence of a low-pressure area from the Black Sea be felt, which will cause light rain in some places there.

The northeast wind will bring cool air, in which it will freeze in some places at night, with the exception of the southern part, where positive temperatures are expected, which are already expected everywhere in the country on March 26. During the day, a gradual increase in warmth to 11-19° is predicted.

Nights will be frosty, and daytime temperatures up to 15°C: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week