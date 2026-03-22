Nights will be frosty, and daytime temperatures up to 15°C: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week

In Ukraine, at the beginning of the week, nights will be cool and even frosty, while during the day the thermometer will reach 15° Celsius, with only light rain possible in the east and south, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Over the next three days, no precipitation is expected, only on March 24-25, light to moderate rain will occur occasionally in the south and east of the country. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s, predominantly north-easterly in the south and east, 5-12 m/s. - forecasters reported.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center added that the temperature at night is expected to be from 3° Celsius to 2° below zero, in the southern part, on Wednesday in Ukraine 0-7° Celsius; during the day 8-15° Celsius.

It will get a little colder in Ukraine: weather forecast from the Hydrometeorological Center