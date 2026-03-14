It will get a little colder in Ukraine: weather forecast from the Hydrometeorological Center

On Saturday, March 14, most of Ukraine will experience clear skies. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in any region of Ukraine on Saturday.

The wind will be south-easterly, easterly, 7-12 m/s. Daytime temperatures will be 8-13°C, and up to 17°C in the far west of the country. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, clear weather is expected on March 14, with no precipitation. Air temperature will be +11°...+13°C.

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