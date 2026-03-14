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It will get a little colder in Ukraine: weather forecast from the Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1886 views

On March 14, Ukraine is expected to have partly cloudy weather without precipitation, with temperatures up to +17°. In Kyiv, the air will warm up to 13 degrees Celsius.

It will get a little colder in Ukraine: weather forecast from the Hydrometeorological Center

On Saturday, March 14, most of Ukraine will experience clear skies. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in any region of Ukraine on Saturday.

The wind will be south-easterly, easterly, 7-12 m/s. Daytime temperatures will be 8-13°C, and up to 17°C in the far west of the country.

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, clear weather is expected on March 14, with no precipitation. Air temperature will be +11°...+13°C.

Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor08.03.26, 16:42 • 66762 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter