Most Ukrainians donate to familiar military or civilians: details
Kyiv • UNN
According to UA War Infographics, 31.4% of Ukrainians donate to civilian acquaintances who raise funds for the military, and 26% donate to military acquaintances. The Red Cross received 14% of donations.
Most Ukrainians donate to acquaintances who are civilians or specific military personnel. This is reported in the infographic UA War Infographics, reports UNN.
Details
The number of people who donate to civilian acquaintances who collect for military personnel is 31.4%. Next are those who donate to military acquaintances – 26.0%.
In third place are those who donate to the "Red Cross". This is almost 14%. A little more than 9% donate to the "Come Back Alive" fund, 7.4% donate to famous people or bloggers, 4.3% to the Serhiy Sternenko Foundation, 3.4% to ordinary volunteers, 1.6% and 1.3% to collections of local organizations, as well as in stores and at various events.
6% do not donate to anyone.
The leadership of acquaintances in this list indicates that it is important for people to be confident in the reliability of those to whom they donate.
Let us remind you
In 2024, the three largest funds raised UAH 24.1 billion. This is 28% more than in 2023. Over the three years of the war, the total amount of collections of these funds reached UAH 93 billion.