Moscow under drone attack: sky over the Russian capital "closed", "Carpet" regime introduced at airports

The capital of the Russian Federation is under drone attack, Russian air defense is working. This was reported by Russian media with reference to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, UNN reports.

According to Russian media, explosions were reported in a number of Moscow districts: Paveletskaya, Solntsevo, Tsaritsyno, Ochakovo, Southern Butovo, Chertanovo, Kuntsevo, Novye Cheryomushki, Khoroshevskaya.

In addition, the sky over Moscow is completely closed, and Moscow airports have a "Carpet" plan in place.

According to the Telegram channel Baza, 9 flights are delayed at Sheremetyevo, 6 at Vnukovo, and 3 at Domodedovo.

Later, Sobyanin reported that seven UAVs had been shot down — preliminarily, there were no destructions or casualties.

