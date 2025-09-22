$41.250.00
11:53 AM • 16808 views
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 26314 views
September 22, 09:32 AM • 43034 views
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 44080 views
September 22, 05:49 AM • 25664 views
September 22, 05:30 AM • 43443 views
September 21, 08:36 PM • 23906 views
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 34413 views
September 21, 07:39 AM • 48181 views
Moscow under drone attack: sky over the Russian capital "closed", "Carpet" regime introduced at airports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The capital of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones, Russian air defense is working. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that seven UAVs were shot down, with no damage or casualties.

Moscow under drone attack: sky over the Russian capital "closed", "Carpet" regime introduced at airports

The capital of the Russian Federation is under drone attack, Russian air defense is working. This was reported by Russian media with reference to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, UNN reports.

Details

According to Russian media, explosions were reported in a number of Moscow districts: Paveletskaya, Solntsevo, Tsaritsyno, Ochakovo, Southern Butovo, Chertanovo, Kuntsevo, Novye Cheryomushki, Khoroshevskaya.

Add

In addition, the sky over Moscow is completely closed, and Moscow airports have a "Carpet" plan in place.

According to the Telegram channel Baza, 9 flights are delayed at Sheremetyevo, 6 at Vnukovo, and 3 at Domodedovo.

Later, Sobyanin reported that seven UAVs had been shot down — preliminarily, there were no destructions or casualties.

Russia is betting on drones in the war: attacks come in "swarms," Ukraine is looking for an answer - NYT15.09.25, 17:33 • 4471 view

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World