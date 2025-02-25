Moscow reacts to reports of a new meeting with the United States in Riyadh

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that they will not participate in the meeting in Riyadh today, Russian media reported, amid reports that diplomatic delegations from the United States and Russia will meet again for talks in the Saudi capital on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"No meetings are taking place in Riyadh today with the participation of the Russian Foreign Ministry," the Russian Foreign Ministry informed state-run Russian media.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has previously indicated that the next Russian-American contacts will be held at the expert level through the foreign ministries.

Addendum

A week after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Riyadh, diplomatic delegations from both countries will meet again for talks in the Saudi capital on Tuesday, AFP reported . According to the newspaper, according to diplomatic sources, this is a "continuation" of last week's talks.