"Moscow Mechanism" launched: Netherlands and 40 countries demand investigation into torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war
Kyiv • UNN
The Netherlands and 40 states have officially appealed to the OSCE, demanding an independent investigation into the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war. This is happening within the framework of applying the so-called "Moscow Mechanism" of the OSCE.
Within the framework of the so-called "Moscow Mechanism" of the OSCE, the Netherlands and 40 other states have officially demanded an independent investigation into the torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners by Russia. This was announced on social network X by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, as reported by UNN.
The Netherlands and 40 other OSCE countries demand an independent investigation into Russia's torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Using the so-called "Moscow Mechanism", the Netherlands and partner countries are contributing to establishing the truth and holding accountable for Russian war crimes in Ukraine
Recall
The Verkhovna Rada adopted law No. 13168, which officially equates the death of a Ukrainian soldier in enemy captivity to death on the battlefield. Families of prisoners who died as a result of injuries, illnesses, or torture will receive a one-time financial assistance from the state in the amount of at least 15 million hryvnias.