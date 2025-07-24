"Moscow Mechanism" launched: Netherlands and 40 countries demand investigation into torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war

Within the framework of the so-called "Moscow Mechanism" of the OSCE, the Netherlands and 40 other states have officially demanded an independent investigation into the torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners by Russia. This was announced on social network X by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, as reported by UNN.

The Netherlands and 40 other OSCE countries demand an independent investigation into Russia's torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Using the so-called "Moscow Mechanism", the Netherlands and partner countries are contributing to establishing the truth and holding accountable for Russian war crimes in Ukraine - wrote Veldkamp.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted law No. 13168, which officially equates the death of a Ukrainian soldier in enemy captivity to death on the battlefield. Families of prisoners who died as a result of injuries, illnesses, or torture will receive a one-time financial assistance from the state in the amount of at least 15 million hryvnias.