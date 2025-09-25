Mortgages on the secondary market became cheaper, on the primary market slightly increased in price - NBU

In July, banks issued mortgages at a rate of 9.15% on the secondary real estate market, which is less than a month earlier, and at 8.05% per annum on the primary market, which is slightly higher than the figure a month earlier. Mortgages were more often taken on the primary market, mostly in the Kyiv region. This is evidenced by the data of the NBU's monthly survey of banks, writes UNN.

Details

"In July, Ukrainian banks issued 871 mortgage loans for a total amount of UAH 1.6 billion," the report says.

Briefly about the survey results:

508 loans for UAH 961.5 million were provided on the primary real estate market, of which 143 for UAH 275.6 million were secured by property rights to future real estate;

363 loans for UAH 646.7 million were provided on the secondary real estate market;

the weighted average effective rate was 8.05% per annum on the primary market and 9.15% on the secondary market;

the quality of the mortgage portfolio is good: the share of non-performing loans remains at 15%.

In terms of regions, the largest number of mortgage loans in July were issued:

in Kyiv region (326 agreements for a total amount of UAH 623.2 million, or 38.8% of the total volume);

in the city of Kyiv (128 agreements for UAH 277.8 million);

in Lviv region (62 agreements for UAH 124.3 million);

in Vinnytsia region (48 agreements for UAH 82.3 million);

in Ivano-Frankivsk region (46 agreements for UAH 76.1 million);

For reference

During the survey, 39 banks with a share of more than 95% of the total gross mortgage portfolio provided answers, of which 13 banks reported issuing new mortgage loans.

