Morning Russian attack on Kherson: number of injured rises to 8 - OVA

The number of casualties as a result of the morning attack by Russian troops on Kherson has increased, UNN was informed by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Details

The morning began for the city with a massive enemy air raid. About a dozen and a half guided aerial bombs were dropped on Kherson and its suburbs. After the aircraft departed, the occupiers began shelling the city with artillery.

"As a result of Russian terror, a 74-year-old local resident died, and eight more people were injured," according to information provided by the Kherson RMA.

As a result of the shelling, according to the RMA, several apartment buildings and more than 70 private houses, an administrative building, civilian cars and public transport were damaged, and fires also broke out.

