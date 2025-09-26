Kherson under intense enemy fire: up to 15 aerial bombs and an artillery strike on a minibus, with one dead and several wounded

Kherson has been under intense fire from Russian troops since the morning; early in the morning, the enemy launched about 15 aerial bombs, deploying 6 aircraft, and also struck with artillery, hitting, among other things, a shuttle bus. One person is known to have died and three were injured, local authorities and the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Since the morning, Russian troops have been intensely shelling Kherson! Stay in safe places and do not go outside today unless absolutely necessary! - wrote the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Telegram.

As the head of the Regional Military Administration reported, in the morning, the Russians massively attacked Kherson from the air. Within an hour, about a dozen and a half aerial bombs "landed" on the city.

The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Yaroslav Shanko, clarified that Russian occupiers began attacking the Kherson community with KAB aerial bombs around 5:30 AM. The Central district of Kherson was under enemy attack. "They fired from six aircraft," Shanko noted.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, an administrative building was damaged as a result of the strikes. Shanko added that 70 private houses and 1 apartment building were also reported to be damaged.

Approximately at 08:30, Russian troops struck the central part of Kherson with artillery, Prokudin continued.

One of the enemy strikes hit a shuttle bus. As a result of the "arrival," the vehicle was destroyed, the head of the Regional Military Administration noted. Initially, one injured woman was reported. Later, as reported by the Kherson City Military Administration, the number of injured as a result of the enemy strike on the shuttle bus increased to three. Two more people - a man and a woman - sought medical attention.

The prosecutor's office reported that one woman was also killed as a result of the enemy artillery shelling of Kherson.

"As a result of the attack, a woman who was on the street died," the prosecutor's office stated.

Addition

Over the past day, two people were killed and 8 were injured in the Kherson region due to enemy strikes, Prokudin reported.

As a result of the shelling, the Kherson police recorded damage to an apartment building and eight private houses, critical infrastructure facilities, two cars, a scooter, a non-residential building, and a hangar.