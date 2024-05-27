More than 80 families evacuated from border districts of Kharkiv region - Syniehubov

The forced evacuation of 112 families from the border areas continues, with more than 80 families already evacuated. At the same time, there are no grounds to declare the evacuation of Kharkiv. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, UNN reports .

As for the border areas, we have made decisions to evacuate them by force. We had 112 such families, and now we have evacuated more than 80 of them, but the work will continue, - Sinegubov says.

Details

He emphasized that there are no reasons to announce the evacuation of Kharkiv.

"There should be clear messages to announce evacuation and make such decisions," added the head of the Kharkiv RMA.

Recall

According to the updated data, 16 people were killed and 45 others were wounded in the Russian Federation's strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv. Five people remain missing.