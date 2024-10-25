More than 200 experts say in an open letter that Trump has “malignant narcissism”

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 24675 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 122036 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 177299 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 111332 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 347091 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 175074 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145917 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196437 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125288 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108289 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1.5m/s
73%
Popular news

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 10249 views

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 11647 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 9384 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 6916 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 7152 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 3746 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 24675 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 90003 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 122036 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 177299 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 23274 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25878 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39718 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 48179 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136686 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

More than 200 experts say in an open letter that Trump has “malignant narcissism”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14532 views

An anti-Trump group organized an open letter signed by 200+ mental health professionals about the danger of Trump as a leader. Experts claim that he has symptoms of a severe personality disorder.

More than 200 experts say in an open letter that Trump has “malignant narcissism”

An anti-Trump political group has organized a letter signed by more than 200 mental health professionals warning that Donald Trump is dangerous because of "his symptoms of a severe personality disorder that has no cure - malignant narcissism", making him "extremely unfit for leadership", The Guardian reports, UNN writes.

Details

Less than two weeks before the presidential election, the group bought a full-page ad styled as an open letter in the New York Times on Thursday, claiming that the Republican presidential candidate is an "existential threat to democracy" in the United States.

The ad was funded by Anti-Psychopath Pac, a political action committee that has released aggressive ads questioning Trump's mental fitness for office.

"Using the DSM V," or the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the main text that helps mental health professionals identify and treat mental disorders, ‘it is easy to see that Trump meets the behavioral criteria for antisocial personality disorder,’ the open letter says.

"Even a non-clinician can see that Trump has a lifelong history of 'failure to comply with social norms and laws,' 'repeated lies,' 'reckless disregard for the safety of others,' 'irritability,' 'impulsivity,' 'irresponsibility,' and 'lack of remorse,'" the letter says.

The publication also notes that the American Psychiatric Association considers it unethical to diagnose people whom a psychiatrist has not personally evaluated, a prohibition known as the Goldwater Rule.

The Anti-Psychopath Pac is led by George Conway, an attorney and activist best known for leading the Lincoln Project, a Republican group that was a thorny issue for Trump during his presidency but later collapsed amid sexual harassment allegations against one of its co-founders. Conway is divorced from Kellyanne Conway, Trump's senior adviser from 2016 to 2020.

Thursday's letter explicitly refers to the Goldwater Rule, stating that since its adoption in 1973, "the field has modernized the DSM diagnostic system to rely solely on 'observable behavioral criteria. Over the years, we have all observed thousands of hours of Trump's behavior, backed up by the observations of dozens of people who have interacted with him personally.

Professionals argued that the disorder they see in Trump "makes him lying, destructive, deceptive, and dangerous.

The letter also claimed that Trump was showing signs of cognitive decline and suggested that he should undergo a "full neurological examination." The letter was signed by a variety of people, from a Cornell University professor to professionals such as a Maryland psychotherapist, a nurse practitioner, a sexologist, and a social worker.

Insults were exchanged: Trump responds to Harris' statement calling him a “fascist”24.10.24, 11:39 • 16026 views

AddendumAddendum

After Joe Biden dropped out of the race due to concerns about his age and mental fitness for office, some of these scrutiny has begun to follow Trump, who, if elected, will be the oldest US president in history and will reach 82 years old by the end of his second term, the publication notes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Cornell University
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Brent
$69.56
Bitcoin
$82,803.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,118.89
Ethereum
$1,792.88