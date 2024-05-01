monobank suffered a malfunction - Gorokhovsky
Kyiv • UNN
Mobile bank monobank suffered an outage on Wednesday, with co-founder Oleg Gorokhovsky apologizing for the inconvenience and saying they are working to resolve the problem.
monobank's mobile bank has experienced a malfunction, co-founder Oleg Gorokhovsky said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"App crash. We are fixing it. I apologize to everyone we're letting down," Gorokhovsky wrote on Telegram.
Previously
On April 1, Gorokhovsky reported a failure in the work of monobank.