monobank resumed work after the failure

The work of the mobile bank monobank has been restored after a failure, the bank's co-founder Oleg Gorokhovsky said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

"We have recovered. Let's move on to analyze the reasons. I apologize once again to everyone who was let down!" wrote Gorokhovsky on Telegram.

On May 1, Gorokhovsky reported a failure in the work of monobank.