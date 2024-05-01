monobank resumed work after the failure
Kyiv • UNN
According to Oleg Gorokhovsky, co-founder of the bank, monobank has been restored after the failure, and the bank is currently analyzing its causes.
Details
"We have recovered. Let's move on to analyze the reasons. I apologize once again to everyone who was let down!" wrote Gorokhovsky on Telegram.
Previously
On May 1, Gorokhovsky reported a failure in the work of monobank.