Money on blood: ex-director of the regional ambulance exposed in Odesa region for purchasing Z-bands at a premium

Today, on January 19, investigators of the National Police of Ukraine served a notice of suspicion to Oleksandr Mykhailenko, the former acting director general of the Odesa Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine, UNN reports, citing law enforcement officials.

Details

Mykhailenko held this position in 2022-23. In this position, he set up a scheme to purchase Z-bandages "krovospas" at an inflated price, which, according to preliminary estimates by law enforcement, earned almost UAH 500 thousand.

A search of Mykhailenko's residence resulted in the seizure of $53.5 thousand and an expired emergency call card.

After the search, Mykhailenko was served with a notice of suspicion in the framework of criminal proceedings opened in June 2023 on the grounds of Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office - ed.) The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of five to eight years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Investigators also filed a motion to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention.

The police are also requesting that Mykhailenko be removed from his position as medical director of the Odesa Regional Clinical Antitumor Center.

In addition, in 2023, the head of the regional military administration in Odesa region changed. The region is now headed by Oleh Kiper, the former head of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office. He called the healthcare sector and restoring order there a priority. Earlier, he changed the leadership of at least five regional medical centers, including the Emergency Center.