"Mole" of the FSB in NABU: court chooses pre-trial detention for an employee of the elite bureau unit

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
08:08 AM • 6724 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
07:27 AM • 15469 views
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
06:19 AM • 30783 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 17783 views
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
05:56 AM • 27525 views
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 21627 views
The process of selecting NABU employees should be properly evaluated – lawyer
July 21, 05:47 PM • 36861 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 127033 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 64034 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 94123 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.5m/s
52%
743mm
Popular news
Netherlands to make significant contribution to Patriot supplies for Ukraine - Defense MinisterJuly 22, 12:40 AM • 27052 views
Two Kyiv residents set fire to homes of military families on order of Russian special services: details from the National PoliceJuly 22, 01:01 AM • 29743 views
Ukrainian military showed spectacular destruction of occupiers and enemy equipment in Kharkiv regionJuly 22, 01:23 AM • 24901 views
Attack on Odesa: city mayor spoke about the consequences of enemy drone strikesJuly 22, 01:47 AM • 23111 views
Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks with the US, but there's a conditionJuly 22, 02:11 AM • 26867 views
Publications
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP Kuzminykh07:18 AM • 21233 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debts06:46 AM • 22574 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League06:19 AM • 30749 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 92227 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 127018 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Igor Kolomoisky
Rustem Umerov
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 130145 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 224328 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 239874 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 236255 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 236017 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

"Mole" of the FSB in NABU: court chooses pre-trial detention for an employee of the elite bureau unit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

In the Shevchenkivskyi court of Kyiv, a pre-trial detention measure is being chosen for NABU employee Viktor Husarov, who is suspected of spying for the FSB. The prosecutors are requesting detention without bail, and the hearings are being held in camera.

"Mole" of the FSB in NABU: court chooses pre-trial detention for an employee of the elite bureau unit

In the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv, a pre-trial restraint is being chosen for a NABU Central Office employee who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2" - Viktor Husarov. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Now the hearing of the case will continue in camera, given the sensitive information.

Prosecutors are petitioning for a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without the possibility of bail.

Addition

On July 21, law enforcement officers reported the detention of a NABU Central Office employee who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2". As UNN learned from sources in law enforcement agencies, it is Viktor Husarov.

According to the investigation, the curator of the NABU employee was Dmytro Ivantsov – deputy head of V. Yanukovych's security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia, and he himself remained in annexed Crimea, where he was recruited by the FSB. The said employee collected and transmitted identifying data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and other citizens to the enemy's special services.

Recall

Previously, SBU, SBI, and OGP employees conducted over 70 searches regarding NABU employees.

In particular, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU territorial detective department, was detained on suspicion of aiding Russia. He is accused of mediating the sale of industrial hemp to Dagestan, grown by his father.

Also, during the investigation, law enforcement officers established that a high-ranking official of the Bureau had close contact with Fedor Khrystenko, a people's deputy from the banned OPZZh party, who fled the country and cooperates with Russian special services and influences NABU's activities. He was charged with high treason.

Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert22.07.25, 09:15 • 17748 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9