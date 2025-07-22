"Mole" of the FSB in NABU: court chooses pre-trial detention for an employee of the elite bureau unit

In the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv, a pre-trial restraint is being chosen for a NABU Central Office employee who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2" - Viktor Husarov. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Now the hearing of the case will continue in camera, given the sensitive information.

Prosecutors are petitioning for a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without the possibility of bail.

Addition

On July 21, law enforcement officers reported the detention of a NABU Central Office employee who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2". As UNN learned from sources in law enforcement agencies, it is Viktor Husarov.

According to the investigation, the curator of the NABU employee was Dmytro Ivantsov – deputy head of V. Yanukovych's security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia, and he himself remained in annexed Crimea, where he was recruited by the FSB. The said employee collected and transmitted identifying data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and other citizens to the enemy's special services.

Recall

Previously, SBU, SBI, and OGP employees conducted over 70 searches regarding NABU employees.

In particular, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU territorial detective department, was detained on suspicion of aiding Russia. He is accused of mediating the sale of industrial hemp to Dagestan, grown by his father.

Also, during the investigation, law enforcement officers established that a high-ranking official of the Bureau had close contact with Fedor Khrystenko, a people's deputy from the banned OPZZh party, who fled the country and cooperates with Russian special services and influences NABU's activities. He was charged with high treason.

Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert