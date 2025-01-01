Moldovan President's dog, nicknamed Codrutz, got lost on New Year's Eve, frightened by fireworks

The dog of Moldovan President Maia Sandu got lost on New Year's Eve, frightened by fireworks. The dog was spotted on the streets of Moldova and brought back to the presidential administration. The dog is now safe. This was reported by NewsMaker, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, President Maia Sandu's dog, Codrutz, got lost on New Year's Eve, frightened by fireworks. On the morning of January 1, Codrutz was spotted on Sfatul Cerii Street in the center of Chisinau. An announcement about the frightened dog without a front paw was posted on social media.

The press secretary of the President of Moldova confirmed to the publication the information about the disappearance of the dog.

“This morning, our dear friend Kodrutz had an unpleasant incident. Loud fireworks frightened him and he ran out of the courtyard of the Presidential Administration in a panic. Kodrutz was found and returned, and now he is safe at home. This incident reminds us of the importance of being responsible and realizing that fireworks have a negative impact on our animal friends,” Zakharov said.

Recall

