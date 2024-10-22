“Mobilization of 18-year-olds” is a complete nonsense and unnecessary panic in society - volunteer soldier, Lieutenant Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vitaliy Gersak

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 24589 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 121870 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 177189 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 111265 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 347039 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 175054 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145902 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196432 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125284 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108289 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1.5m/s
73%
Popular news

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 10249 views

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 11647 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 9384 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 6916 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 7152 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 3656 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 24613 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 89975 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 121916 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 177215 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 23260 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25866 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39705 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 48168 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136677 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

“Mobilization of 18-year-olds” is a complete nonsense and unnecessary panic in society - volunteer soldier, Lieutenant Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vitaliy Gersak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13423 views

The mobilization of 18-20-year-olds, which has been discussed a lot lately, is complete nonsense and unnecessary panic in society, a volunteer soldier, Lieutenant Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vitaliy Gersak said in an interview with Apostrophe.

“Mobilization of 18-year-olds” is a complete nonsense and unnecessary panic in society - volunteer soldier, Lieutenant Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vitaliy Gersak

The mobilization of 18-20-year-olds, which has been discussed a lot lately, is complete nonsense and unnecessary panic in society, said Vitaliy Gersak, a volunteer soldier and lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with Apostrophe.

"First, we need to deal with the law on mobilization, which was adopted six months ago and still doesn't work like hell. Have all the thugs, majors, relatives of MPs and officials over the age of 25 been mobilized? The news shows how the TKK officers started coming to concerts, restaurants, nightclubs and gyms, but what are the results of these raids? How do they end - with mobilization or with a payoff for money?" - Gersak expressed his position.

According to Gersak, 18- to 20-year-olds are a reserve that should be considered only in the most critical cases.

"Where are all these 40-year-old retirees from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service, the tax police, etc.? Several brigades could be assembled from young colonels and generals alone. I have the right to say this because as a colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine, I did not go anywhere in my time, but withdrew from the departmental mobilization reserve to join the Armed Forces.

We have several million more adults, physically healthy and trained men who can be mobilized without touching 18-20 year olds. Where is the justice and logic in drafting a young man whose father or brother is already at war, or who is the only son in the family? Remember history: the Cossacks protected the only sons and the last men in the family and put them in the last ranks. Otherwise, who will take care of the elderly and continue their family? Who will learn civilian professions if young people are mobilized? Who will live and work in this country in 5-10 years?" the soldier said.

He believes that we should not confuse the militarization of the state with "warfare" in the minds of those who, for the most part, have not even mobilized.

"Militarization is when the army is provided with everything it needs first, and then new cars are bought for officials. It is when the children of high-ranking officials serve in the army on an equal footing with others, or work as volunteers in hospitals, instead of running around drunk after curfew. All you need to know about our militarization is that the last Prime Minister who served in the army was Viktor Yushchenko," Gersak believes.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Brent
$69.56
Bitcoin
$82,803.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,118.89
Ethereum
$1,792.88