"Mission 077": Kyivstar and subscribers raise funds for military communication

Kyivstar, its subscribers, and the Come Back Alive Foundation continue to raise funds for communication for the military within the framework of the "We Live Here: Mission 077" project. The mobile operator is joining in and allocating UAH 20 million in charitable aid to meet the critical needs of units of four army corps, UNN writes.

"When business, a charitable foundation, and society act together, we are capable of doing more than seems possible. Everyone's contribution helps our defenders stay in touch, quickly coordinate actions, and save lives. We thank everyone who joins this common cause, because We Live Here," commented Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov.

As of early January, more than UAH 45 million has been raised in total. Thanks to the contributions of mobile operator subscribers — through connecting the charitable Superpower "Help the Armed Forces of Ukraine+" and SMS subscriptions — more than UAH 20 million has been collected. This made it possible to make the first distribution to the military. 1414 units of various equipment and components for providing communication to the army were purchased and transferred.

"Each of the four corps will receive equipment kits that will comprehensively cover communication-related needs. We will purchase equipment for specialized units of the corps to ensure the fulfillment of tasks on the front line. And we will transfer equipment for command posts to ensure stable and continuous control. All this will be supplemented with transport equipped to meet the current requirements of the front. In this way, we will help the corps create a holistic architecture of means needed for operational response to changes in the situation," said Taras Chmut, director of the Come Back Alive Foundation.

This time, the initiative is aimed at providing communication equipment to units of four newly formed corps that are defending along the Northern border. The goal is 77 million hryvnias.

The project is implemented with the informational support of the general media partner of the collection — 1+1 media. "For 1+1 media, social responsibility is not about individual projects, but about sustainable actions that have a real impact. We are convinced that strong media should strengthen important initiatives for the country, including collections on which the safety and lives of our defenders depend. Therefore, it is an honor for us to be part of the 'Mission 077' initiative and help it sound louder to jointly bring victory closer," commented Yana Liakhovych, Chief Communications Officer of 1+1 media.

You can support the "We Live Here: Mission 077" project by donating to the Foundation's special account and the project's "bank". Kyivstar prepaid subscribers can join:

by connecting the charitable Superpower "Help the Armed Forces of Ukraine+" — SMS or call to 88032. And up to UAH 50 from each payment for the tariff will be transferred to the collection;

by sending a message to 515 to donate UAH 10 after each account top-up of UAH 50 or more;

by sending any SMS to 88009 — and UAH 10 will be transferred from the mobile account to the collection.

For reference

Kyivstar systematically supports the country. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the mobile operator has invested more than UAH 3.8 billion in assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, society, national digital recovery programs, free services, and assistance to subscribers.

The "We Live Here: Mission 077" initiative started at the end of October and will continue until the target amount of the collection is reached.