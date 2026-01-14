"Mission 077": Kyivstar and subscribers raise funds for military communication

$43.180.08
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 960 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 1544 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 4364 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM • 2166 views
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
10:47 AM • 6092 views
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 9106 views
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM • 11779 views
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
08:52 AM • 12342 views
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
January 14, 06:55 AM • 14077 views
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
January 13, 07:36 PM • 42230 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
141 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, many enemy equipment and soldiers were destroyed - General StaffPhotoJanuary 14, 06:53 AM • 8710 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 23001 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideo07:43 AM • 14651 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex09:19 AM • 10571 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 5846 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 938 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 6064 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 23166 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 42210 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 56735 views
Actual people
Yulia Tymoshenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Iran
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 20675 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 55521 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 48522 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 53352 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 54774 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Financial Times
Social network
Kh-101

"Mission 077": Kyivstar and subscribers raise funds for military communication

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Kyivstar with its subscribers and the Come Back Alive Foundation continue to raise funds for military communication within the framework of the project "We Live Here: Mission 077."

"Mission 077": Kyivstar and subscribers raise funds for military communication

Kyivstar, its subscribers, and the Come Back Alive Foundation continue to raise funds for communication for the military within the framework of the "We Live Here: Mission 077" project. The mobile operator is joining in and allocating UAH 20 million in charitable aid to meet the critical needs of units of four army corps, UNN writes.

"When business, a charitable foundation, and society act together, we are capable of doing more than seems possible. Everyone's contribution helps our defenders stay in touch, quickly coordinate actions, and save lives. We thank everyone who joins this common cause, because We Live Here," commented Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov.

As of early January, more than UAH 45 million has been raised in total. Thanks to the contributions of mobile operator subscribers — through connecting the charitable Superpower "Help the Armed Forces of Ukraine+" and SMS subscriptions — more than UAH 20 million has been collected. This made it possible to make the first distribution to the military. 1414 units of various equipment and components for providing communication to the army were purchased and transferred.

"Each of the four corps will receive equipment kits that will comprehensively cover communication-related needs. We will purchase equipment for specialized units of the corps to ensure the fulfillment of tasks on the front line. And we will transfer equipment for command posts to ensure stable and continuous control. All this will be supplemented with transport equipped to meet the current requirements of the front. In this way, we will help the corps create a holistic architecture of means needed for operational response to changes in the situation," said Taras Chmut, director of the Come Back Alive Foundation.

This time, the initiative is aimed at providing communication equipment to units of four newly formed corps that are defending along the Northern border. The goal is 77 million hryvnias.

The project is implemented with the informational support of the general media partner of the collection — 1+1 media. "For 1+1 media, social responsibility is not about individual projects, but about sustainable actions that have a real impact. We are convinced that strong media should strengthen important initiatives for the country, including collections on which the safety and lives of our defenders depend. Therefore, it is an honor for us to be part of the 'Mission 077' initiative and help it sound louder to jointly bring victory closer," commented Yana Liakhovych, Chief Communications Officer of 1+1 media.

You can support the "We Live Here: Mission 077" project by donating to the Foundation's special account and the project's "bank". Kyivstar prepaid subscribers can join:

  • by connecting the charitable Superpower "Help the Armed Forces of Ukraine+" — SMS or call to 88032. And up to UAH 50 from each payment for the tariff will be transferred to the collection;
    • by sending a message to 515 to donate UAH 10 after each account top-up of UAH 50 or more;
      • by sending any SMS to 88009 — and UAH 10 will be transferred from the mobile account to the collection.

        For reference

        Kyivstar systematically supports the country. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the mobile operator has invested more than UAH 3.8 billion in assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, society, national digital recovery programs, free services, and assistance to subscribers.

        The "We Live Here: Mission 077" initiative started at the end of October and will continue until the target amount of the collection is reached.

        Lilia Podolyak

        Society
        Technology
        War in Ukraine
        charity
        Kyivstar