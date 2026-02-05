Missing 13-year-old girl from Lviv region found dead

$43.170.02
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 14233 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 10694 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 12192 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 11536 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 9482 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 11167 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19086 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 29913 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 22761 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
Melania Trump continues talks with Putin on the return of deported Ukrainian childrenFebruary 5, 03:05 AM • 7262 views
AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General StaffPhotoFebruary 5, 04:49 AM • 7920 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhotoFebruary 5, 05:01 AM • 13620 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhotoFebruary 5, 05:37 AM • 14864 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhoto07:12 AM • 13435 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 14118 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 47039 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 77394 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 77640 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 116412 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Abu Dhabi
Sumy Oblast
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 1386 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 24577 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 13864 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 13669 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 16720 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

Missing 13-year-old girl from Lviv region found dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1558 views

In the Lviv region, police found a missing 13-year-old girl, who was reported missing by her mother. The child was found without signs of life. A criminal investigation has been launched.

Missing 13-year-old girl from Lviv region found dead

In Lviv region, police found a missing minor girl, whose mother reported her disappearance the day before. Unfortunately, the child was found without signs of life. This was reported by the police of Lviv region, writes UNN.

On February 5, at about 8:46 a.m., a resident of Stryi district contacted 102 and reported the disappearance of her daughter. The personnel of the Stryi District Police Department were immediately oriented to search for the child.

- the message says.

It was previously established that on February 4, 2026, at 08:30, the girl left home for school. However, she did not appear at the educational institution. She did not have a mobile phone with her. During the search operations, the police found the minor. Unfortunately, the girl was without signs of life.

The final cause of death will be established after a forensic medical examination.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated on this fact. The investigation is establishing the causes and circumstances of the incident.

We urge you, in case of missing children, to immediately report to the special line 102 or in the 112 application.

- the message says.

Child with autism dies in agony in Kharkiv: mother notified of suspicion05.02.26, 13:59 • 1658 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast