Missing 13-year-old girl from Lviv region found dead

In Lviv region, police found a missing minor girl, whose mother reported her disappearance the day before. Unfortunately, the child was found without signs of life. This was reported by the police of Lviv region, writes UNN.

On February 5, at about 8:46 a.m., a resident of Stryi district contacted 102 and reported the disappearance of her daughter. The personnel of the Stryi District Police Department were immediately oriented to search for the child. - the message says.

It was previously established that on February 4, 2026, at 08:30, the girl left home for school. However, she did not appear at the educational institution. She did not have a mobile phone with her. During the search operations, the police found the minor. Unfortunately, the girl was without signs of life.

The final cause of death will be established after a forensic medical examination.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated on this fact. The investigation is establishing the causes and circumstances of the incident.

We urge you, in case of missing children, to immediately report to the special line 102 or in the 112 application. - the message says.

Child with autism dies in agony in Kharkiv: mother notified of suspicion