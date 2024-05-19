Ministry of Sports: Ukrainian athletes are a very attractive target for various provocations at the Olympic Games

It will be very difficult for Ukrainian athletes to go to the sports field and compete under the rules of fair play with those involved in the war at the Olympic Games, because there will be Russian and Belarusian athletes under neutral flags. This was stated by Acting Minister of Youth and Sports Matvey Bidny in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

The number of dead and wounded Ukrainian athletes is increasing almost every day. As of today, the number of dead athletes and coaches - and these are only those who were related to the national teams of Ukraine - is 456. Just last week, Oleksandr Peleshenko, a two-time European weightlifting champion, was killed; he was ranked fourth at the Rio Olympics ," said Matviy Bidnyi.

At the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Russian and Belarusian athletes will compete under neutral flags. The acting sports minister noted that it is difficult to compete with those who may be involved in military actions against their home country. He also expressed concern that Ukrainian athletes could become a target of provocations. According to Bidnyi, recommendations have been developed for Ukrainian athletes on how to behave toward representatives of the Russian Federation and Belarus.

In general, have less contact, ignore them and pretend that they are not there at all - said the head of the Ministry of Sports.

