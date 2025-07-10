$41.770.07
Basic social assistance: Ukraine is testing a new type of support for citizens

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33 views

The Ministry of Social Policy has begun testing a new basic social assistance, which combines several types of payments for convenience. It is calculated individually, depending on the family composition and its income, with a basic amount of UAH 4500.

The Ministry of Social Policy has started testing a new type of social support for recipients of payments - basic social assistance. It is aimed at citizens who already receive one or more types of social payments. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Social Policy.

Details

The goal of the initiative is to make the processing of social payments more convenient: without certificates, unnecessary procedures, by combining several types of assistance into one.

Since July, testing of basic social assistance has begun for:

  • for low-income families;
    • children of single mothers/fathers;
      • children in large families;
        • children whose parents do not pay alimony, have no income, or their place of residence is unknown.

          The amount of basic social assistance depends on the so-called basic amount - the sum that determines the minimum necessary income per person in the family.

          Assistance is calculated individually: it is the difference between the total basic amount for all family members and the actual average monthly income of the family.

          It is noted that the basic amount of this assistance is UAH 4500.

          100% or all UAH 4500 is accrued:

          • for the first family member;
            • for each child under 18 years of age;
              • for persons with disabilities of group I or II.

                Each subsequent family member will receive 70% of the basic amount of this assistance. And for pensioners, additional coefficients are applied - depending on the length of service.

                Cabinet of Ministers amended the procedure for pension payment and delivery: details20.06.25, 16:42 • 2568 views

                1. Example 1. Mother with a child (2 years old). The woman does not work and has no income. Currently, she receives assistance for low-income families and assistance for childbirth in the amount of UAH 6,500. After switching to basic social assistance, she will receive UAH 9,000.
                  1. Example 2. A family of 5 people. Father with minimum wage, mother and three minor children. The family receives assistance for childbirth, assistance for large families and low-income families in the amount of UAH 10,500. After applying for basic social assistance, the family will receive UAH 14,010.

                    In each case, the amount of assistance depends on the family composition and its income. Families will be able to choose: continue receiving existing types of assistance or switch to basic social assistance. It is important to note that to be eligible for this type of support, one will have to refuse other types of assistance.

                    - explained the Ministry of Social Policy.

                    "Schoolchild's Package": The Ministry of Social Policy explained the procedure for processing payments07.07.25, 18:59 • 1752 views

                    The ministry noted that the mentioned project is currently being tested. The Pension Fund of Ukraine is collecting feedback to improve the mechanism and further scale it.

                    All social assistance payments will be made on time - Ministry of Social Policy09.07.25, 12:51 • 1050 views

                    Liliia Naboka

                    Liliia Naboka

                    SocietyFinance
                    Pension Fund of Ukraine
                    Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
