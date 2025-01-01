Minister: Ukraine's gas system is ready to operate without Russian gas transit

Ukraine's gas system is ready to operate without Russian gas transit, and Ukrainians will not feel the suspension of Russian natural gas transportation. Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"Citizens will not feel these events at all, because we will provide gas and heat to the homes of every Ukrainian. That is, all the necessary work to prepare the system was carried out by the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, so we are absolutely ready for the functioning of our gas system without the transit of Russian gas," Galushchenko said.

Recall

On January 1, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory in the interests of national security.

The Russian company Gazprom has stopped supplying gas to Europe through Ukraine due to the completion of the transit agreement.

The Czech Republic is ready to provide Slovakia with natural gas transportation and storage capacities. This decision was made against the backdrop of Ukraine's suspension of Russian gas transit through its territory.