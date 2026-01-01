$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Publications
Exclusives
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
The New York Times

Minimum wage and living wage: what has changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

From January 1, 2026, the minimum wage in Ukraine will increase to UAH 8,647. The living wage for various categories of the population will also increase, which will affect taxes and social benefits.

Minimum wage and living wage: what has changed

In Ukraine, the minimum wage increased at the beginning of 2026. Read about what it will be from today in the UNN material.

From January 1, the minimum wage is UAH 8,647, which is UAH 647 more than last year's level.

The subsistence minimum also increased: the general indicator will rise to 3209 hryvnias, for able-bodied persons - to 3328 hryvnias, for disabled persons - to 2959 hryvnias, for children under 6 years old - to 2817 hryvnias, and for children aged 6-18 - to 3512 hryvnias.

This increase will affect the level of taxes, social benefits, and fines, which are calculated based on these indicators.

In particular, individual entrepreneurs will have to pay more.

Taxes for individual entrepreneurs in 2026: how they are changing and who needs payment terminals30.12.25, 20:00 • 3454 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

SocietyEconomy
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ukraine