Minimum wage and living wage: what has changed

In Ukraine, the minimum wage increased at the beginning of 2026. Read about what it will be from today in the UNN material.

From January 1, the minimum wage is UAH 8,647, which is UAH 647 more than last year's level.

The subsistence minimum also increased: the general indicator will rise to 3209 hryvnias, for able-bodied persons - to 3328 hryvnias, for disabled persons - to 2959 hryvnias, for children under 6 years old - to 2817 hryvnias, and for children aged 6-18 - to 3512 hryvnias.

This increase will affect the level of taxes, social benefits, and fines, which are calculated based on these indicators.

In particular, individual entrepreneurs will have to pay more.

