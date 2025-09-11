Milk: an everyday product with a long history

Milk is not a "magic pill," but a simple product with a centuries-old cultural biography. Its composition includes water, milk protein, milk fat, lactose, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, iodine, vitamins B2 and B12. This is not a long list, but it is balanced: about 3–3.5 g of protein per 100 ml and calcium, which is absorbed better than from most plant sources, reports UNN.

"Milk works quietly: it doesn't take away the taste of dishes, but enhances texture and nutritional value."

How does milk differ from other products?

Neutrality and nutritional value. In porridge, it makes the grain creamy, in sauces — it acts as a soft emulsifier, in baked goods — it gives an even crust.

In porridge, it makes the grain creamy, in sauces — it acts as a soft emulsifier, in baked goods — it gives an even crust. Proteins and calcium. Casein retains moisture, whey proteins create foam when heated.

Casein retains moisture, whey proteins create foam when heated. Convenience. For people with calcium or iodine deficiency, this is a simple way to meet daily needs.

What limitations should you be aware of?

Lactose intolerance — a normal variant in adults. Solution: kefir, yogurt, ryazhenka, or lactose-free milk.

— a normal variant in adults. Solution: kefir, yogurt, ryazhenka, or lactose-free milk. Fat content. Whole milk keeps you full longer, but has more calories. Options with 1.5–2.5% fat are suitable for a daily diet.

Whole milk keeps you full longer, but has more calories. Options with 1.5–2.5% fat are suitable for a daily diet. Protein allergy — not the same as lactose intolerance. Here, a doctor's consultation and individual selection of alternatives are needed.

How does technology change the taste?

Pasteurization preserves "milkiness."

preserves "milkiness." Ultra-pasteurization (UHT) adds a slight caramel note and a longer shelf life.

adds a slight caramel note and a longer shelf life. Skim milk often seems "watery," but works perfectly in cream soups, sauces, or baked goods where other ingredients define the taste.

What benefits does milk provide?

Calcium + phosphorus — for strong bones and teeth.

— for strong bones and teeth. Vitamin B12 — almost absent in plant products, but critically important for energy and the nervous system.

— almost absent in plant products, but critically important for energy and the nervous system. Vitamin B2 (riboflavin) — the engine of cellular metabolism.

— the engine of cellular metabolism. Potassium — maintains water and salt balance in the body.

Where does milk work best in the kitchen?

Béchamel sauce. Butter + flour + milk and slow heating — a classic.

Butter + flour + milk and slow heating — a classic. Ricotta. Milk, lemon or vinegar, and cheesecloth — and you have a delicate homemade cheese.

Milk, lemon or vinegar, and cheesecloth — and you have a delicate homemade cheese. Baking. Lactose caramelizes the crust, adds elasticity to pancakes, and softens the texture in mashed potatoes.

Lactose caramelizes the crust, adds elasticity to pancakes, and softens the texture in mashed potatoes. Coffee. Foam from whey proteins creates "nutritious warmth" in cappuccino.

How to store milk properly?

Keep at 0–4 °C .

. Opened pasteurized milk — up to 2–3 days, UHT — up to a week.

Do not return heated milk to the refrigerator.

Practice for the city

whole — for coffee and foam,

2.5% — for porridges and sauces,

lactose-free — for the evening,

kefir or yogurt — for the microbiota.

"Rotation of dairy products is not a stock, but a precise adjustment to your rhythm of life."

Concluding image

In the evening, a pot of milk quietly heats on the stove. A slightly caramel scent fills the kitchen. Today it will become cream for mashed potatoes, tomorrow — yogurt, the day after tomorrow — a sip in coffee. Milk promises nothing, but it always does its job — and that is its strength.