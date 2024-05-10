Military will be able to receive 70 thousand hryvnias only if they have spent 30 days on the front line - Defense Ministry

Payments of 70 thousand hryvnias are intended for servicemen who have spent 30 days on the front line with a cumulative total. However, so far, no soldier has been able to receive these payments, as the required 30 days have not yet passed since the law came into force.

This was stated by Natalia Kalmykova, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Social Development, at Ukraine Crisis Media Center, UNN correspondent reports.

Regarding the payment of 70 thousand hryvnias, it was noted that payments begin from the moment a military unit submits a list of people who have been on the front line for 30 days with a cumulative total. So far, since the law came into force, not a single person has been on the front line for 30 days - Kalmykova said.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution to increase the salaries of military personnel serving on the front line by another 70 thousand