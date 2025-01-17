“Military is dangerous": Navy spokesman and two officers were not allowed to enter Kyiv hostel

Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk and two other officers were denied service in the capital's Vshokoladi Hostel because "the military are dangerous." Pletenchuk reported this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

"Military men are dangerous," says the girl at the reception of the Hostel Vshokoladi in Kyiv. That's why my request to have lunch with two respectable officers in uniform at the hostel is denied. When I asked for the manager's phone number, they also refused and were arrogant. Is this a personal position or the owners', I wonder?" - Pletenchuk wrote.

He noted that, unfortunately, there is still a part of society that believes that it is possible to stay away from this war.

The part that doesn't want to understand that they have to live with us and that they will be the ones to adapt to the veterans, not vice versa. Moreover, we did not choose this war. I'm not talking about basic respect. I always try to keep myself in check, because my PTSD is a light version of what the stormtroopers went through. But of course, the guys may have a lot of questions like whether it was worth defending them - Pletenchuk added.

A conflict broke out in a restaurant in Obolon over the refusal to serve a serviceman. The police opened a criminal investigation into the violation of public order.