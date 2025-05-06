Michelle Obama admitted that she visits a psychotherapist because she is preparing for a new stage in her life

$41.600.11
Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world
11:40 AM • 16163 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 21919 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 52388 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 41310 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 47657 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 87903 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 47070 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 40594 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 57658 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 130873 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Publications
Exclusives
Michelle Obama admitted that she visits a psychotherapist because she is preparing for a new stage in her life

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4812 views

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama spoke about psychotherapy and denied rumors of divorce from Barack. She is preparing for a new stage, after the end of public service.

Michelle Obama admitted that she visits a psychotherapist because she is preparing for a new stage in her life

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has revealed that she is undergoing psychotherapy to move on to the "next stage" of her life. She noted that since leaving public service, she has found herself in a situation where she has to choose how to live. At the same time, the children have grown up and do not need her attention so much. Michelle Obama also denied rumors of her divorce from her husband, former President Barack Obama. This is reported by UNN with reference to Dailymail.

Details

In a podcast with Jay Shetty, Michelle revealed that she has become an "empty nest mother" and confessed that she is seeking help.

At this stage of my life, I am currently in therapy because I am in a transition period, you know? I'm 60 years old, I've completed a very difficult stage in my life, leaving my family intact, I've left home, my girls are already home... you know, they've already been released into the world

she said.

Michelle added that after leaving public service, she found herself in a situation where "every choice I make is entirely mine."

Now I have no excuse: "My children need it", "My husband needs it", or "The country needs it"

the former US First Lady explains.

Michelle noted that therapy is a preparation for the next stage in her life. According to the woman, it should help her "get rid of old habits and deal with old guilt", as well as focus on her relationship with her mother.

So, I'm preparing for the next stage, because I think it's a completely different stage in my life

Michelle said.

Michelle urged anyone who needs the services of a psychotherapist not to hesitate to contact one.

Rumors of divorce from Barack Obama

Last week, in a podcast with entrepreneur and investor Stephen Bartlett, Michelle Obama denied rumors of her possible divorce from her husband. The latest reason for such rumors was the couple's absence at Donald Trump's inauguration.

If I had problems with my husband, everyone would know about it. I would solve the problems publicly, like: "Let me tell you what he did"

Michelle said, laughing.

Michelle admitted that marriage is "difficult" for her and the former president, but added: "I wouldn't trade him."

Michelle Obama launches a podcast with her brother: what is known about the project

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
United States
