Michelle Obama admitted that she visits a psychotherapist because she is preparing for a new stage in her life

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has revealed that she is undergoing psychotherapy to move on to the "next stage" of her life. She noted that since leaving public service, she has found herself in a situation where she has to choose how to live. At the same time, the children have grown up and do not need her attention so much. Michelle Obama also denied rumors of her divorce from her husband, former President Barack Obama. This is reported by UNN with reference to Dailymail.

Details

In a podcast with Jay Shetty, Michelle revealed that she has become an "empty nest mother" and confessed that she is seeking help.

At this stage of my life, I am currently in therapy because I am in a transition period, you know? I'm 60 years old, I've completed a very difficult stage in my life, leaving my family intact, I've left home, my girls are already home... you know, they've already been released into the world she said.

Michelle added that after leaving public service, she found herself in a situation where "every choice I make is entirely mine."

Now I have no excuse: "My children need it", "My husband needs it", or "The country needs it" the former US First Lady explains.

Michelle noted that therapy is a preparation for the next stage in her life. According to the woman, it should help her "get rid of old habits and deal with old guilt", as well as focus on her relationship with her mother.

So, I'm preparing for the next stage, because I think it's a completely different stage in my life Michelle said.

Michelle urged anyone who needs the services of a psychotherapist not to hesitate to contact one.

Rumors of divorce from Barack Obama

Last week, in a podcast with entrepreneur and investor Stephen Bartlett, Michelle Obama denied rumors of her possible divorce from her husband. The latest reason for such rumors was the couple's absence at Donald Trump's inauguration.

If I had problems with my husband, everyone would know about it. I would solve the problems publicly, like: "Let me tell you what he did" Michelle said, laughing.

Michelle admitted that marriage is "difficult" for her and the former president, but added: "I wouldn't trade him."

