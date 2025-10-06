MHP Poruch: Kyiv hosted the family festival for military personnel and veterans "Poruch.Fest"

The capital hosted the "Poruch.Fest" festival, which gathered over 200 Ukrainian defenders, veterans, and their families, UNN reports.

The event became part of the MHP Poruch program, which has been providing comprehensive individual support to military personnel, veterans, and their families for over two and a half years.

According to Pavlo Moroz, Director of the Corporate Social Responsibility Department at MHP, the main goal of the festival is to create a safe space where veterans and their families can be themselves and find like-minded people.

That is why we are implementing the MHP Poruch program - a comprehensive system of support for Ukrainian military personnel, veterans, and their families, providing individual support from the moment a Ukrainian defender is mobilized until they return to their workplaces, return to their homes, to their families, find a new purpose in their lives. Perhaps in the form of new activities, business, or a civic position that they will carry into peaceful life in the Ukrainian state. - said Pavlo Moroz.

Halyna Zyma, Coordinator of the Center for Interaction with Military and Veterans at MHP, emphasized that such events create an environment for communication and mutual support.

Such events, in my opinion, are very significant. Because when we unite veterans, their families, gather them all together - they have a kind of community where they can be free, be themselves, talk about what once united them. - she explained.

The event participants emphasized that for them, this is an opportunity to temporarily distract themselves from the realities of war and regain strength.

Very good emotions, it's good that there is such a program, the military really needs to rest from this. - shared veteran Vadym.

The organizers emphasized that they plan to continue holding similar family events, as they make society stronger.

Reference

The MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation is a national leader in sustainable community development, which has been implementing systemic changes in 700+ settlements in 13 regions of Ukraine for over 10 years. The Foundation works where support is most needed - from frontline territories to the most remote villages, uniting the efforts of business, government, and communities.

The Foundation is among the top 20 largest charitable organizations in Ukraine according to Forbes.

Among the priorities are supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" program, comprehensive community development, assistance to small and medium-sized businesses, and the affirmation of Ukrainian identity.