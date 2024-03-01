$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 16244 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 51653 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

MHP launches new premium brand Super Fileo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60758 views

MHP has launched a new premium brand, Super Fileo.

MHP launches new premium brand Super Fileo

MHP has launched a new premium chicken brand, Super Fileo by Nasha Ryaba. The main product is boneless and skinless thigh fillet, UNN reports.

The brand's line consists of the following products: thigh meat, thigh fillets, thigh fillet pieces, and thigh fillet medallions. Over time, the range will be supplemented with new super products.

Super Fileo is also distinguished by its bright packaging and corporate color - purple.

"We have created a new brand specifically for thigh fillets, as we consider this part of the chicken to be the best. In the future, we plan to develop thigh fillet products in the ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat categories. There will be new raw, marinated and ready-to-eat products.

We have ambitious plans, we will support, develop and surprise, because Super Fileo is a bold, modern and socially responsible brand," said Valery Bondar, MHP's Marketing Advisor to the Chairman of the Board.

Super Fileo products are already available in the following chains: NOVUS, Silpo, Fozzy, ATB, Auchan, METRO, Ideal, Klass, Kopiyka, ULTRAMARKET, MegaMarket, Rost, etc.

Help

MHP is an international food and agro-technology company that produces high-quality and tasty food products that improve the lives of consumers. The company develops more than 15 food brands, including Nasha Ryaba, Appetitna, Legko, Bashchynsky, Skott Smeat, RyabChick and others. Together with its partners, the company has opened 1,500 retail outlets of various types throughout Ukraine. These include Myasomarket chain of stores, Döner Market, delicious safe fast food outlets, Ezha Svezha and Nasha Ryaba stores.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

