MHP Company enters the market with its own line of liquid complex fertilizers

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 6316 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
12:52 PM • 18426 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
11:23 AM • 42759 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
10:59 AM • 48383 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
10:38 AM • 47772 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
10:04 AM • 58942 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
June 11, 04:32 PM • 87512 views
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 11, 01:57 PM • 151122 views
“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Exclusive
June 11, 12:47 PM • 134430 views
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Exclusive
June 11, 12:09 PM • 126712 views
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+17°
3m/s
69%
748mm
Popular news
Rubio, on behalf of the American people, congratulated Russians on Russia DayJune 12, 06:15 AM • 150971 views
Passenger plane of Air India crashed in India: what is knownJune 12, 08:59 AM • 70064 views
Plane crash in India: MFA is checking whether there were Ukrainians on board09:43 AM • 62959 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner Bros09:57 AM • 43063 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules10:12 AM • 72778 views
Publications
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 6316 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMA02:37 PM • 13113 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules10:12 AM • 73381 views
Dreams Step MP Kuzminykh: how to build a business with the help of assistantsJune 11, 04:11 PM • 167799 views
Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturersJune 11, 11:05 AM • 234187 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
United Kingdom
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner Bros09:57 AM • 43506 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 89822 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 115320 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 118800 views
Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"June 10, 01:35 PM • 140388 views
Actual
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Il-78

MHP Company enters the market with its own line of liquid complex fertilizers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

MHP announced the launch of sales of liquid complex fertilizers MAG Fertilizers by MHP, which were previously used only for its own needs. The product has been developed for over four years.

MHP Company enters the market with its own line of liquid complex fertilizers

MHP announces the launch of sales of liquid complex fertilizers MAG Fertilizers by MHP, which were previously used exclusively for its own needs in the company's production cycle, reports UNN.

The product has been developed for more than four years: from laboratory formulas to wide application in the field. All this time, the company's specialists tested, adapted and improved fertilizers for the realities of Ukrainian agricultural production. RCF production is concentrated in Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy regions.

MAG Fertilizers by MHP is:

  • technologically refined RCFs created by farmers for farmers;
    • a product tested on thousands of hectares and adapted to the climate and soils of Ukraine;
      • predictable result, ease of use, compatibility with modern equipment;
        • transparent origin, Ukrainian production, MHP quality control.

          MHP invites distributors working in the agrochemical sales segment and with a developed network among agricultural producers to cooperate in the sale of the new product line. 

          We offer the market a technological product with guaranteed premium quality, created taking into account the needs of the Ukrainian farmer. Our approach to clients is based on partnership and long-term trust. We do not just sell fertilizers - we help to get results. In addition to quality, we have created unique cooperation conditions for distributors, which allow us to grow together and develop the market of effective plant nutrition in Ukraine. We expect that the launch of sales of our own RCF production will be an impetus for the growth of our partners - it will help them become more efficient, competitive and achieve higher yields 

          - said Serhiy Polishvayko, Head of Agrodstribution Department at MHP. 

          The launch of MAG Fertilizers by MHP on the market is a logical continuation of MHP's strategic course: to implement innovative solutions tested in real agricultural production and make them available to market partners. 

          MAG Fertilizers by MHP - field tested. Created for efficiency.

          Lilia Podolyak

          Lilia Podolyak

          Business News
          Ukraine
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9