MHP Company enters the market with its own line of liquid complex fertilizers

MHP announces the launch of sales of liquid complex fertilizers MAG Fertilizers by MHP, which were previously used exclusively for its own needs in the company's production cycle, reports UNN.

The product has been developed for more than four years: from laboratory formulas to wide application in the field. All this time, the company's specialists tested, adapted and improved fertilizers for the realities of Ukrainian agricultural production. RCF production is concentrated in Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy regions.

MAG Fertilizers by MHP is:

technologically refined RCFs created by farmers for farmers;

a product tested on thousands of hectares and adapted to the climate and soils of Ukraine;

predictable result, ease of use, compatibility with modern equipment;

transparent origin, Ukrainian production, MHP quality control.

MHP invites distributors working in the agrochemical sales segment and with a developed network among agricultural producers to cooperate in the sale of the new product line.

We offer the market a technological product with guaranteed premium quality, created taking into account the needs of the Ukrainian farmer. Our approach to clients is based on partnership and long-term trust. We do not just sell fertilizers - we help to get results. In addition to quality, we have created unique cooperation conditions for distributors, which allow us to grow together and develop the market of effective plant nutrition in Ukraine. We expect that the launch of sales of our own RCF production will be an impetus for the growth of our partners - it will help them become more efficient, competitive and achieve higher yields - said Serhiy Polishvayko, Head of Agrodstribution Department at MHP.

The launch of MAG Fertilizers by MHP on the market is a logical continuation of MHP's strategic course: to implement innovative solutions tested in real agricultural production and make them available to market partners.

MAG Fertilizers by MHP - field tested. Created for efficiency.