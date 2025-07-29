MHP becomes the first strategic partner of Ukraine’s MFA in cultural and public diplomacy

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 2932 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
06:30 AM • 14213 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
05:00 AM • 13419 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 28278 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 104725 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 69372 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 128833 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 67153 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 60436 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 51630 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
4.4m/s
48%
742mm
Popular news
Russians took Ukrainian schoolchildren to St. Petersburg for a parade that was canceledJuly 28, 11:21 PM • 16959 views
ISW: Putin will not make concessions in the war to avoid questioning the expediency of the military campaign in UkraineJuly 29, 12:18 AM • 17192 views
Shooting in downtown New York: policeman among the woundedJuly 29, 12:46 AM • 10769 views
Drones attacked Salsk in Russia's Rostov region: railway damagedJuly 29, 01:17 AM • 20124 views
Director of a private company embezzled almost half a million UAH on modular homes for victims03:15 AM • 7068 views
Publications
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare06:30 AM • 14198 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 104714 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 97992 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to knowJuly 28, 12:53 PM • 113546 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 128826 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yuriy Kosiuk
Bill Clinton
Pam Bondi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 79249 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 134000 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 71931 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 71298 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 66325 views
Actual
Forbes
Leopard 2
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Truth Social

MHP becomes the first strategic partner of Ukraine’s MFA in cultural and public diplomacy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

MHP and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of public and cultural diplomacy.

MHP becomes the first strategic partner of Ukraine’s MFA in cultural and public diplomacy

MHP, an international food and agri company, has signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to support public and cultural diplomacy initiatives. The agreement was signed during the annual gathering of the heads of Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic missions.

MHP has become the first Ukrainian company to establish a systemic partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support cultural and public diplomacy initiatives that enhance Ukraine’s international presence and visibility.

The partnership encompasses support for reputation-driven projects, humanitarian and educational programs abroad, and expert collaboration with diplomatic institutions to promote Ukraine’s national interests through the tools of soft power. MHP remains true to its philosophy of being a company with Ukrainian roots and a global reach.

"For many years, MHP has actively supported initiatives to preserve cultural heritage and promote Ukrainian art and culture abroad. This new partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is a step toward more structured engagement, enabling synergy between our efforts and those of Ukrainian diplomats worldwide," said Yuriy Melnyk, Deputy CEO for Sustainable Development at MHP.

"This memorandum reflects the maturity and responsibility of Ukrainian business. Supporting the state in delivering key initiatives today will bring tangible benefits tomorrow. We value our partnership with successful brands that embody modern Ukraine. This cooperation strengthens our resilience and ensures Ukraine’s voice is heard globally. I’m confident that together with MHP we’ll deliver impactful new projects in public diplomacy," said Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

This partnership continues MHP’s longstanding cooperation with Ukraine’s diplomatic institutions. The company previously supported Ukraine’s participation in the Venice Architecture Biennale, funded research on the legacy of Pylyp Orlyk, and regularly engages in cultural initiatives across its countries of operation.

The memorandum is valid for one year and may be extended.

About MHP

MHP is an international food and agri company, which produces high-quality healthy food products that enhance its consumers' lives. It has production facilities in Ukraine and throughout South-Eastern Europe, and is a specialist in the application and deployment of the latest food and agri-technologies across its operations. MHP’s shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Employing over 36,000 employees in Ukraine and abroad, MHP is ranked among Ukraine’s top 20 employers, according to Forbes Ukraine.   

MHP exports its products to over 70 countries worldwide. The company’s land bank totals 360,000 hectares across 12 regions of Ukraine. MHP is the largest single taxpayer across Ukraine’sagricultural sector and was recognised by Forbes Ukraine and NV as one of the country’s top investors in 2024.  

MHP is the leading poultry producer in Europe and ranks among the top 10 poultry producers worldwide, according to the WattPoultry ranking. The company develops over 15 food brands and, together with its partners, operates several chains, including the MeatMarket stores and Döner Market outlets.  

Together with its strategic partner, the Charitable Foundation MHP-Hromadi, the company supports Ukrainians, fosters community development, and preserves Ukrainian culture. To provide personalised assistance and comprehensive support to members of the armed forces, veterans, and their families, MHP has designed and implemented  the MHP Standing Together programme.  

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
London Stock Exchange
Yuriy Kosiuk
Forbes
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9