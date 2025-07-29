MHP becomes the first strategic partner of Ukraine’s MFA in cultural and public diplomacy

MHP, an international food and agri company, has signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to support public and cultural diplomacy initiatives. The agreement was signed during the annual gathering of the heads of Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic missions.

MHP has become the first Ukrainian company to establish a systemic partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support cultural and public diplomacy initiatives that enhance Ukraine’s international presence and visibility.

The partnership encompasses support for reputation-driven projects, humanitarian and educational programs abroad, and expert collaboration with diplomatic institutions to promote Ukraine’s national interests through the tools of soft power. MHP remains true to its philosophy of being a company with Ukrainian roots and a global reach.

"For many years, MHP has actively supported initiatives to preserve cultural heritage and promote Ukrainian art and culture abroad. This new partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is a step toward more structured engagement, enabling synergy between our efforts and those of Ukrainian diplomats worldwide," said Yuriy Melnyk, Deputy CEO for Sustainable Development at MHP.

"This memorandum reflects the maturity and responsibility of Ukrainian business. Supporting the state in delivering key initiatives today will bring tangible benefits tomorrow. We value our partnership with successful brands that embody modern Ukraine. This cooperation strengthens our resilience and ensures Ukraine’s voice is heard globally. I’m confident that together with MHP we’ll deliver impactful new projects in public diplomacy," said Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

This partnership continues MHP’s longstanding cooperation with Ukraine’s diplomatic institutions. The company previously supported Ukraine’s participation in the Venice Architecture Biennale, funded research on the legacy of Pylyp Orlyk, and regularly engages in cultural initiatives across its countries of operation.

The memorandum is valid for one year and may be extended.

About MHP

MHP is an international food and agri company, which produces high-quality healthy food products that enhance its consumers' lives. It has production facilities in Ukraine and throughout South-Eastern Europe, and is a specialist in the application and deployment of the latest food and agri-technologies across its operations. MHP’s shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Employing over 36,000 employees in Ukraine and abroad, MHP is ranked among Ukraine’s top 20 employers, according to Forbes Ukraine.

MHP exports its products to over 70 countries worldwide. The company’s land bank totals 360,000 hectares across 12 regions of Ukraine. MHP is the largest single taxpayer across Ukraine’sagricultural sector and was recognised by Forbes Ukraine and NV as one of the country’s top investors in 2024.

MHP is the leading poultry producer in Europe and ranks among the top 10 poultry producers worldwide, according to the WattPoultry ranking. The company develops over 15 food brands and, together with its partners, operates several chains, including the MeatMarket stores and Döner Market outlets.

Together with its strategic partner, the Charitable Foundation MHP-Hromadi, the company supports Ukrainians, fosters community development, and preserves Ukrainian culture. To provide personalised assistance and comprehensive support to members of the armed forces, veterans, and their families, MHP has designed and implemented the MHP Standing Together programme.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk.