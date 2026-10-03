Meta has opened Muse for creating custom AI gadgets

Meta has introduced Muse Gadgets, an open-source project that allows developers to create their own devices for connecting to the Muse AI agent. The company has provided open-source firmware and an SDK for Linux, as well as suggested initial gadget ideas. TechCrunch reports, writes UNN.

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Meta’s Muse—a personal AI agent that books trips, fills out forms, and makes purchases on behalf of the user—has already become popular among a broad audience. However, the company’s new side project may be of particular interest to enthusiasts who enjoy experimenting with technology.

On Friday, the company introduced Muse Gadgets, an open-source project that enables developers to create their own hardware that connects to Muse.

Meta is providing open-source firmware—the low-level software that runs directly on a device—as well as an SDK for Linux. The company has also suggested several ideas for initial projects. These include equipping Muse with a color e-ink display or installing the system on a dongle-like device that connects to a TV via HDMI.

Users can take an inexpensive enthusiast computer, such as a Raspberry Pi, or a ready-made ESP32 board, and then connect Muse "to displays, buttons, sensors, actuators, and anything else you have on your desk," Meta notes.

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The company has also created a Discord channel to support users.

Nat Friedman, head of product at Meta Superintelligence Labs, said in a post on X that the company had created a device called Muse Home Link. The device is powered via USB-C and enables Muse to connect to a home network and interact with smart devices connected to it, including speakers and smart TVs.

According to Friedman, Meta made 5,000 of these Home Link devices and is giving them away free of charge to Muse subscribers while supplies last. Given that Friedman’s post about Home Link garnered nearly 30,000 views within a few hours, it can be assumed that these free devices have already been claimed. Friedman said that Home Link will be ready to ship in a few weeks.

Muse Gadgets may not be of interest to a broad audience, but the project fits well with Meta’s strategy of turning Muse into something more than just a standalone chatbot. Meta is not limiting itself to promoting Muse among ordinary consumers—the company is also seeking to attract small businesses and large enterprises.

Earlier this week, the company introduced Muse for small businesses. The service is free, but has usage limits and connects to tools such as Shopify, Dropbox, and Slack. Meta has also launched a new Meta Enterprise Platform division, which is intended to help the company promote its artificial intelligence-based solutions among businesses and corporate clients.

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