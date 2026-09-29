Meta expands "Instagram School Program" amid heightened focus on teen safety

Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

On Tuesday, Meta announced the addition of new features to its school partnership program in the United States, expanding opportunities for educational institutions and students as part of efforts to protect teenagers online, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

According to Meta, nearly 17,000 schools have joined the program to date. The company is creating a new centralized hub for school accounts.

The move comes amid increased scrutiny of the impact of Meta's platforms on young users.

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In August, Meta agreed to pay up to $18 billion over the next decade and introduce strict restrictions on teenagers' use of Facebook and Instagram to settle allegations that its platforms were designed to make children addicted.

Verified students at schools participating in the program will gain access to new features, including a directory of clubs and teams, as well as special school "Stories" and "Notes" for announcements.

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The company is also introducing "Channels" and "Notes" features for verified schools, allowing them to communicate with students, parents, and the broader school community.