Messenger marketing is gradually displacing classic channels of business-customer interaction, says expert

According to experts, users are spending more and more time in chats, where they interact with businesses more quickly and willingly than on traditional social networks. Telegram, WhatsApp, and Viber have already become full-fledged platforms for launching products, sales, and community building, allowing companies to minimize their dependence on Facebook or Instagram algorithms.

"It is in messengers that brands get a chance to show care and provide more than just general product information," noted Oleksandr Babenko, director of Casino.ua.

According to him, businesses actively use channels with exclusive content, chatbots for customer support, and form communities around products.

According to an international business consulting company, 91% of customers worldwide want to receive real-time assistance. This indicates that messengers are becoming a territory for forming a new culture of relationships between a company and a client – more personal, faster, and more open.

In the future, these tools may partially replace email marketing and social networks in a number of segments.