Messenger marketing is gradually displacing classic channels of business-customer interaction, says expert

Exclusive
11:23 AM • 2556 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
10:27 AM • 11551 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today
08:43 AM • 24444 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 41023 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 41389 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 63236 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 43587 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 51488 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 77310 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 29358 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
Publications
Exclusives
"Putin's theory of victory": Russian command confirms belief in success in war of attrition - ISWSeptember 19, 03:11 AM • 10499 views
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shownVideoSeptember 19, 05:36 AM • 19700 views
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert07:04 AM • 19137 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launchedPhoto07:55 AM • 14558 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhoto08:27 AM • 11665 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 51975 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 56388 views
Serhiy Marchenko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ivan Fedorov
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media10:57 AM • 2954 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideo10:18 AM • 5234 views
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 20328 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 39542 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 37929 views
SWIFT
YouTube
ChatGPT
Financial Times
The Washington Post

Messenger marketing is gradually displacing classic channels of business-customer interaction, says expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Messengers, considered an additional communication channel just a few years ago, are now becoming the primary tool for interaction between brands and consumers.

Messenger marketing is gradually displacing classic channels of business-customer interaction, says expert

According to experts, users are spending more and more time in chats, where they interact with businesses more quickly and willingly than on traditional social networks. Telegram, WhatsApp, and Viber have already become full-fledged platforms for launching products, sales, and community building, allowing companies to minimize their dependence on Facebook or Instagram algorithms.

"It is in messengers that brands get a chance to show care and provide more than just general product information," noted Oleksandr Babenko, director of Casino.ua.

According to him, businesses actively use channels with exclusive content, chatbots for customer support, and form communities around products.

According to an international business consulting company, 91% of customers worldwide want to receive real-time assistance. This indicates that messengers are becoming a territory for forming a new culture of relationships between a company and a client – more personal, faster, and more open.

In the future, these tools may partially replace email marketing and social networks in a number of segments.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News