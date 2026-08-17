"Members of my family do not make public statements or give comments" — Drapatyi issued a statement regarding information attacks

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi said that he had become the target of information attacks and stressed that members of his family do not make public statements, do not give official comments, and have not authorized anyone to speak on their behalf, reports UNN.

The position of Commander-in-Chief will always be the target of information attacks. They began from the first days of my work, and this is expected. The purpose of such campaigns is to sow distrust within the state and between the military and society - Drapatyi said.

According to him, some of these attacks are being conducted in a coordinated manner, involving bot networks. The Commander-in-Chief thanked the Ministry of Digital Transformation for detecting and blocking such networks. This is important work, and it is ongoing.

I emphasize separately: members of my family do not make public statements, do not give official comments, and have not authorized anyone to speak on their behalf. Any statements or positions attributed to them do not correspond to reality. I ask everyone to observe information hygiene: check sources and do not spread unverified information. We have one common goal – bringing victory closer. This is what I am focused on now, and I ask everyone to focus their efforts on it - Drapatyi concluded.

Air defense, drones, and eliminating excessive bureaucracy - Drapatyi named priorities as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine