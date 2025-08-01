$41.710.05
47.750.40
ukenru
05:22 PM • 10695 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 47372 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 56200 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 37088 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 51758 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 111491 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 63877 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 153439 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 150288 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 130937 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Publications
Exclusives
"Medvedev, it seems, did not believe that 'vodka' would not lead to good": the Presidential Office reacted to Trump's statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Andriy Yermak commented on Donald Trump's statement about the deployment of two nuclear submarines. This was a response to Dmytro Medvedev's threats of war with the USA.

"Medvedev, it seems, did not believe that 'vodka' would not lead to good": the Presidential Office reacted to Trump's statement

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reacted to the statement by US President Donald Trump about the deployment of two nuclear submarines in "certain locations" after threats from the head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, UNN reports.

"Peace through strength. And Medvedev, it seems, didn't believe that "vodka" wouldn't lead to good," Yermak wrote.

It should be noted that Yermak reacted to Trump's post, who stated that the US had deployed two nuclear submarines in certain locations, responding to the words of Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian Security Council, about a possible war against the US.

Trump responded to Medvedev's threats and ordered nuclear submarines to be deployed in "appropriate areas"01.08.25, 20:36 • 14450 views

Recall

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, in response to President Donald Trump's decision to give Putin 10-12 days to reconcile with Ukraine, threatened war with the United States.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
United States
Ukraine