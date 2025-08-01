"Medvedev, it seems, did not believe that 'vodka' would not lead to good": the Presidential Office reacted to Trump's statement

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reacted to the statement by US President Donald Trump about the deployment of two nuclear submarines in "certain locations" after threats from the head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, UNN reports.

"Peace through strength. And Medvedev, it seems, didn't believe that "vodka" wouldn't lead to good," Yermak wrote.

It should be noted that Yermak reacted to Trump's post, who stated that the US had deployed two nuclear submarines in certain locations, responding to the words of Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian Security Council, about a possible war against the US.

Trump responded to Medvedev's threats and ordered nuclear submarines to be deployed in "appropriate areas"

Recall

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, in response to President Donald Trump's decision to give Putin 10-12 days to reconcile with Ukraine, threatened war with the United States.