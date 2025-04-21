Medical care in Ukrainian prisons threatens the lives of prisoners - Ombudsman Lubinets

Numerous violations are recorded in Ukrainian places of detention, particularly in their medical units. This was reported on Telegram by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN.

Details

According to the ombudsman, persons in custody or serving sentences often do not receive proper medical care.

Lubinets listed the most common problems:

chronic shortage of medical personnel;

violations during medical examinations;

improper organization;

transportation to hospitals;

lack of round-the-clock supervision of patients;

in some cases - lack of escort to the doctor, even if he is present;

situations when seriously ill patients are cared for by other convicts, without professional help.

Such conditions do not merely violate the right to healthcare - they create a real threat to people's lives. This is a direct violation of legislation and international obligations of the state regarding the protection of human rights – wrote the ombudsman.

He added that he has already sent relevant letters and submissions to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine calling for urgent measures to ensure full access to medical care for persons held in places of detention.

