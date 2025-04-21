Medical care in Ukrainian prisons threatens the lives of prisoners - Ombudsman Lubinets

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules
10:05 AM • 20053 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM • 22491 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

08:55 AM • 29316 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
06:59 AM • 22719 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
April 21, 05:47 AM • 43809 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

April 21, 03:08 AM • 36957 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 51241 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 32425 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 36261 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 54333 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+25°
2.9m/s
23%
748 mm
Popular news

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

April 21, 01:56 AM • 35895 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

April 21, 02:56 AM • 71205 views

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 20302 views

Pope Francis has died

07:57 AM • 18228 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

10:09 AM • 14426 views
Publications

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

10:05 AM • 20053 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

08:55 AM • 29316 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

April 21, 05:47 AM • 43809 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 50762 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 52631 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Giorgia Meloni

Emmanuel Macron

Barack Obama

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Singapore

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 10874 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

08:54 AM • 11277 views

Meghan Markle surprised by unexpected guests near her $14 million Montecito estate

08:50 AM • 10591 views

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 20628 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 75674 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The Guardian

TikTok

Coca-Cola

Medical care in Ukrainian prisons threatens the lives of prisoners - Ombudsman Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

In Ukrainian prisons, numerous violations are recorded in medical units, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated. These include a chronic shortage of staff and inadequate care, which poses a real threat to the lives of prisoners.

Medical care in Ukrainian prisons threatens the lives of prisoners - Ombudsman Lubinets

Numerous violations are recorded in Ukrainian places of detention, particularly in their medical units. This was reported on Telegram by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN.

Details

According to the ombudsman, persons in custody or serving sentences often do not receive proper medical care.

Lubinets listed the most common problems:

  • chronic shortage of medical personnel;
    • violations during medical examinations;
      • improper organization;
        • transportation to hospitals;
          • lack of round-the-clock supervision of patients;
            • in some cases - lack of escort to the doctor, even if he is present;
              • situations when seriously ill patients are cared for by other convicts, without professional help.

                Such conditions do not merely violate the right to healthcare - they create a real threat to people's lives. This is a direct violation of legislation and international obligations of the state regarding the protection of human rights

                – wrote the ombudsman.

                He added that he has already sent relevant letters and submissions to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine calling for urgent measures to ensure full access to medical care for persons held in places of detention.

                Ombudsman appealed to the Ministry of Health and the regulatory service due to the risk of closing pharmacies in villages and small towns08.04.25, 12:55 • 9363 views

                Yevhen Ustimenko

                Yevhen Ustimenko

                SocietyHealthCrimes and emergencies
                Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
                Verkhovna Rada
                Ukraine
                Brent
                $66.33
                Bitcoin
                $87,360.90
                S&P 500
                $5,302.78
                Tesla
                $239.97
                Газ TTF
                $35.66
                Золото
                $3,406.86
                Ethereum
                $1,634.88