Media: Israeli Foreign Ministry denies ambassador's statement about transferring Patriot systems to Ukraine

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 49248 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 139913 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 100243 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 96046 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 176045 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 60372 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 52102 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 165471 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 100507 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 47292 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Popular news

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

June 10, 02:18 AM • 49985 views

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

June 10, 02:46 AM • 40104 views

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

June 10, 03:15 AM • 43491 views

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

05:39 AM • 27945 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

08:07 AM • 20782 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 176045 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 165471 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 181270 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 167519 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 242526 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Greta Thunberg

Elon Musk

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Israel

Odesa

UNN Lite

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 2464 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM • 12814 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM • 14306 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 41590 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 54338 views
Media: Israeli Foreign Ministry denies ambassador's statement about transferring Patriot systems to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2208 views

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has officially disavowed the ambassador's words in Ukraine about the transfer of Patriot systems. The ministry stressed that Israel did not transfer these systems to Ukraine.

Media: Israeli Foreign Ministry denies ambassador's statement about transferring Patriot systems to Ukraine

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has officially disavowed the statements of the Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, in an interview in which he stated that Israel had transferred Patriot systems to Ukraine, reports Ynet, writes UNN.

Details

In response to Ynet's request, the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated: "These statements are not true. Israel has not transferred Patriot systems to Ukraine."

As far as is known, Russia demanded clarification from Israel regarding Brodsky's statements, the publication noted.

Israel has handed over Patriot systems to Ukraine received from the USA - Ambassador09.06.25, 18:17 • 3084 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
MIM-104 Patriot
Ukraine
