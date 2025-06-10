Media: Israeli Foreign Ministry denies ambassador's statement about transferring Patriot systems to Ukraine

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has officially disavowed the statements of the Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, in an interview in which he stated that Israel had transferred Patriot systems to Ukraine, reports Ynet, writes UNN.

Details

In response to Ynet's request, the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated: "These statements are not true. Israel has not transferred Patriot systems to Ukraine."

As far as is known, Russia demanded clarification from Israel regarding Brodsky's statements, the publication noted.

Israel has handed over Patriot systems to Ukraine received from the USA - Ambassador