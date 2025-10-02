$41.220.08
McGregor confirms participation in UFC tournament at White House for 250th anniversary of USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

Irish fighter Conor McGregor stated that his performance at the UFC tournament at the White House in 2026 is "officially confirmed." The event is timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of US independence, although UFC President Dana White has not yet confirmed the contract.

McGregor confirms participation in UFC tournament at White House for 250th anniversary of USA

Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has announced that his performance at the historic UFC tournament at the White House in 2026 is "officially confirmed." The event will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence. This is reported by Bleacher Report, writes UNN.

Details

In an interview with Fox News, McGregor emphasized that there is no longer any doubt about his participation in this event.

"This is not a negotiation. This is a done deal, signed, sealed, delivered. McGregor will compete at the White House in honor of America's 250th anniversary," he said.

– he told Sean Hannity on Fox News

The 37-year-old McGregor last fought in July 2021. His record stands at 22 wins and 6 losses, with three of those losses coming in his last four fights. Despite this, he is determined to make a spectacular comeback.

Back in September 2025, the fighter demanded $100 million for participating in the landmark tournament. At the same time, UFC President Dana White has not officially confirmed the contract, although, according to McGregor, they are in constant contact.

Context

The UFC event at the White House will be a unique occasion, as it will be the first time mixed martial arts will be held within the walls of the US President's residence. The tournament card is scheduled for September 12, 2026, symbolically in the year of the country's 250th anniversary of independence.

McGregor, who once became the first UFC champion in two weight classes simultaneously, aims to use this opportunity to once again remind the world of his status as a global superstar.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced that the UFC championship will be held directly at the White House. Approximately six thousand spectators will be able to attend the event in the residence's courtyard, and another 80-90 thousand in the Ellipse park nearby.

President Donald Trump announced that the UFC fights will be dedicated to the 250th anniversary of United States Independence Day.

Stepan Haftko

SportsNews of the World
Fox News
Donald Trump
United States