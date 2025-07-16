Mayor of Latvian city Ogre wounded during Russian shelling in Ukraine

The head of the Ogre municipal council, Egils Helmanis, was wounded in Ukraine as a result of Russian shelling. This was reported to LSM by municipal representative Patriks Griva, writes UNN.

Details

Griva noted that Helmanis is currently on a business trip, where, together with like-minded people, he is delivering necessary vehicles and other aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Such trips have been regularly on the mayor's schedule since 2022, from the very beginning of the war. Every few months, a significant number of cars are donated and driven over, this time – about 20 he noted.

There is no detailed information about the circumstances and nature of Helmanis's injury, it is only known that he is in stable condition.

From what we understood – that there was shelling last night and as a result he was wounded - said the municipal representative.

He explained that he does not yet know the details and the exact location of the incident, because the route was kept secret every time. Griva added that "every such trip is associated with danger."

