Mayor of Latvian city Ogre wounded during Russian shelling in Ukraine

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
12:12 PM • 1560 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 21689 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM • 46943 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 61878 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 76750 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 183554 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 230664 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 243753 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 107502 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 128682 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.9m/s
43%
744mm
Popular news
US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: detailsJuly 16, 06:00 AM • 56550 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 72595 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 42400 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 32026 views
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"10:55 AM • 20245 views
Publications
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas11:57 AM • 10756 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 183568 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 109492 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 112756 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 230679 views
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 32637 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 73176 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 58480 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 75844 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 104443 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Fox News
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Mayor of Latvian city Ogre wounded during Russian shelling in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1270 views

The mayor of the Latvian city of Ogre, Egils Helmanis, was wounded in Ukraine as a result of Russian shelling. He was on a business trip delivering aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and his condition is currently stable.

Mayor of Latvian city Ogre wounded during Russian shelling in Ukraine

The head of the Ogre municipal council, Egils Helmanis, was wounded in Ukraine as a result of Russian shelling. This was reported to LSM by municipal representative Patriks Griva, writes UNN.

Details

Griva noted that Helmanis is currently on a business trip, where, together with like-minded people, he is delivering necessary vehicles and other aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Such trips have been regularly on the mayor's schedule since 2022, from the very beginning of the war. Every few months, a significant number of cars are donated and driven over, this time – about 20

he noted.

There is no detailed information about the circumstances and nature of Helmanis's injury, it is only known that he is in stable condition.

From what we understood – that there was shelling last night and as a result he was wounded

- said the municipal representative.

He explained that he does not yet know the details and the exact location of the incident, because the route was kept secret every time. Griva added that "every such trip is associated with danger."

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile and 400 drones: 198 shot down, there are hits16.07.25, 08:48 • 3146 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarNews of the World
Latvia
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9