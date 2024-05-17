Mayor: Number of victims of enemy attacks in Kharkiv rises to 25
Kyiv • UNN
25 people were wounded and 2 were killed as a result of enemy rocket fire in the Kholodnohirsk district of Kharkiv, Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said.
25 wounded. Two dead. And two more rescued
Recall
Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , reportedthat according to preliminary data, Russian troops had twice struck with multiple rocket launchers, in particular, in the Kholodnohirsk district of Kharkiv.