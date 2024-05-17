Mayor: Number of victims of enemy attacks in Kharkiv rises to 25

As a result of enemy attacks, the number of wounded in Kharkiv has increased to 25. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

25 wounded. Two dead. And two more rescued - Terekhov said.

Recall

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , reportedthat according to preliminary data, Russian troops had twice struck with multiple rocket launchers, in particular, in the Kholodnohirsk district of Kharkiv.