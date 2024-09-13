Mayor: More than a million people are now in Kharkiv

There are currently 1 million 200 residents and internally displaced persons in Kharkiv. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports .

3There are currently 1 million 200 residents and IDPs in Kharkiv ,” Terekhov said.

He noted that there are waves of outflow and return.

When there are frequent explosions, when there is heavy shelling, some people do move to other cities near Kharkiv, then return. But it is a small number of people - Terekhov noted.

Addendum

In the Kharkiv region, four people were killed and 18 others were injured in hostile attacks over the past day, September 12, including a 10-year-old girl and three rescuers.